Queensland Reds v Wales LIVE rugby: Score and build-up as Warren Gatland’s side bid to snap losing streak
The tourists aim to bounce back after two defeats to the Wallabies on tour
Wales battle Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane aiming to snap a nine-game losing streak.
Warren Gatland’s side lost twice to Australia earlier this month, meaning they have now lost nine matches in a row and are in complete and utter turmoil.
After those bruising Tests against the Wallabies, Wales take on a Reds side facing a major touring nation for the first time in 20 years in a non-cap match, having thrashed Scotland 41-5 at Ballymore Stadium in 2004, though Wales prevailed in the last meeting between the sides, 35-24, way back in 1991.
Gatland has made 10 changes for the first non-cap fixture since beating the Barbarians eight months ago, offering more insight into his long-term plans for the side.
Follow all the latest action and build-up in Brisbane below:
Warren Gatland on Regan Grace making Wales debut
Warren Gatland is relishing seeing the "sharp" and "explosive" Regan Grace make his Wales bow in Friday's Australia tour finale against Queensland Reds.
But the Wales head coach is putting no pressure on former St Helens rugby league star Grace, who has only played two games of union since switching codes.
Grace scored 89 tries for St Helens during a league career that saw him feature in three Grand Final-winning teams. He switched codes in 2022 but ruptured his Achilles tendon ahead of joining French Top 14 club Racing 92 and he did not play for them at all after suffering an injury relapse six months later.
"We had a big discussion last week about whether we threw him in at the deep end in terms of a Test match," Gatland said. "But we felt just a little bit more time in the environment would be good.
"He has been recovering from a pretty horrendous Achilles injury that he had - and then redid again. He has taken time in terms of his rehab and making sure he has done everything right.
"He is sharp, he is explosive and we've got to try and make sure we get the ball in his hands as much as we can, but not have too many high expectations. He has not played a lot of rugby since coming from league. There will be no pressure on him from my part. Just enjoy it and see what he can do."
Cory Hill apologises for past ‘mistake’ as Wales appoint lock as captain for Queensland Reds clash
Wales lock Cory Hill has said he regrets an incident that happened three years ago and has apologised for it publicly as he prepares to captain his country.
The 32-year-old, who will lead Wales against Queensland Reds on Friday, was named among a group of individuals that damaged a woman’s house in May 2021.
Hill was not charged by police and he apologised at the time through a representative for the incident.
His appearance as a replacement in the first Test against Australia on July 6 ended more than three years out of international rugby and now he has been chosen to skipper his country by Wales head coach Warren Gatland.
Cory Hill apologises for past ‘mistake’ as Wales appoint lock as captain
Hill was named among a group of men that damaged a woman’s house in Cardiff in 2021
Warren Gatland details key Wales lesson after ‘frustrating’ Australia defeat
Warren Gatland accepts that Wales must “learn some tough lessons” after suffering a ninth successive Test match defeat.
But Wales boss Gatland insists the future is bright for his team on a long road to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.
The Wallabies’ 36-28 victory in Melbourne secured a 2-0 series win and means that Wales have still not won a Test match since last year’s World Cup.
Warren Gatland details key Wales lesson after ‘frustrating’ Australia defeat
Gatland insists the future is bright for his team despite yet another Test loss
Warren Gatland on Wales’ growth despite losing streak
Gatland said: "I have been pleased with the growth we've seen in the squad over the last three or four weeks, and that growth will continue.
"We are expecting a good challenge from the Reds and know they will be up for this fixture.
"I am looking to see us stay in the moment and keep scanning for opportunities, as well as being alert to threats. Little efforts will make the difference."
Wales ‘desperate’ for win over Reds, says attack coach Alex King
Wales attack coach Alex King says his side are "desperately hoping" to end their Australia tour on a high against Queensland Reds on Friday.
King said: "We are desperately hoping for a good performance firstly and then obviously finishing with a good result, finish off what's been a monumental year for all the lads.
"It started in June 2023 and it's gone through a World Cup, Six Nations, loads of changes, and we want to end the tour on a real high.
"Two big training days to get things right and really looking forward to the challenge on Friday."
Queensland Reds v Wales team news and line-ups
Team news
The big team news for Queensland Reds is the new additions of former Australia prop Matt Gibbon and outside back Lachie Anderson. Both are in the squad for the Wales clash, although neither start. Queensland Reds also confirmed the return of fullback Jock Campbell on Sunday and he captains the side.
Wales, meanwhile, have handed out opportunities to some fringe players after a disappointing tour so far. Wing Regan Grace has been given a chance to impress in Brisbane, while centre Eddie James, scrum-half Gareth Davies and lock Matthew Screech all feature.
Line-ups
Reds: 15 Jock Campbell (captain), 14 Floyd Aubrey, 13 Tim Ryan, 12 Dre Pakeho, 11 Mac Grealy, 10 James O’Connor, 9 Louis Werchon, 8 Joe Brial, 7 John Bryant, 6 Seru Uru, 5 Ryan Smith, 4 Connor Vest, 3 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 2 Richie Asiata, 1 Sef Fa’agase.
Replacements: 16 George Blake, 17 Matt Gibbon, 18 Massimo De Lutiis, 19 Josh Canham, 20 Connor Anderson, 21 Will Cartwright, 22 Mason Gordon, 23 Lachie Anderson.
Wales: 15 Cameron Winnett, 14 Rio Dyer, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Eddie James, 11 Regan Grace, 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Mackenzie Martin, 7 Taine Plumtree, 6 Christ Tshiunza, 5 Cory Hill (captain), 4 Matthew Screech, 3 Archie Griffin, 2 Evan Lloyd, 1 Kemsley Mathias.
Replacements: 16 Efan Daniel, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Harri O’Connor, 19 Dafydd Jenkins, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Ben Thomas, 23 Mason Grady.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments