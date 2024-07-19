Wales' second row Dafydd Jenkins juggles three balls ( AFP /AFP via Getty Images )

Wales battle Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane aiming to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Warren Gatland’s side lost twice to Australia earlier this month, meaning they have now lost nine matches in a row and are in complete and utter turmoil.

After those bruising Tests against the Wallabies, Wales take on a Reds side facing a major touring nation for the first time in 20 years in a non-cap match, having thrashed Scotland 41-5 at Ballymore Stadium in 2004, though Wales prevailed in the last meeting between the sides, 35-24, way back in 1991.

Gatland has made 10 changes for the first non-cap fixture since beating the Barbarians eight months ago, offering more insight into his long-term plans for the side.

Follow all the latest action and build-up in Brisbane below: