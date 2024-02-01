Wales bans singing of ‘Delilah’ during Six Nations

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Choirs at the Principality Stadium are no longer able to sing “Delilah”, after an announcement by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) in 2023.

The Tom Jones song, which peaked at second spot in the British charts in 1968, was a popular crowd standard at Wales games but will not be played or sung at the Six Nations this year.

The lyrics, penned by songwriter Barry Mason, describe the murder of a woman by her boyfriend after seeing her with another man.

The February 2023 ban came after allegations were made in a BBC documentary at the time of a “toxic” culture at the WRU that included sexism, racism and homophobia.

“Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium,” a Principality Stadium statement said.

“The WRU removed the song from its half-time entertainment and music playlist during international matches in 2015. Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games.”

Wales enter the 2024 Six Nations as a team in transition, with 21 of their squad having 20 caps or fewer following a slew of retirements and further injuries. They face Scotland in Cardiff in their opening match on Saturday.