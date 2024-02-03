✕ Close Six Nations: Full Contact trailer

Wales and Scotland get their Six Nations underway in the final fixture of the opening weekend today.

Scotland have lost on their last 11 visits to Cardiff but will surely see this as a golden opportunity to end that 22-year run with Wales bedding in a new side after a year of change.

Warren Gatland has installed the 21-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins as captain of a young squad that he hopes can grow together. Gregor Townsend’s visitors have a more settled feel, but are also under new leadership with Rory Darge and Finn Russell appointed as co-captains for the campaign.

A statement win for Ireland over France in Marseille set the standard for the chasing pack. Indy Sport’s Six Nations 2024 predictions includes the winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more.

Follow all the build-up and action from Cardiff below.