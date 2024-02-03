Wales v Scotland LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations in Cardiff
Gregor Townsend’s Scotland seek a first win in Cardiff since 2002 against a youthful Wales side in transition under Warren Gatland
Wales and Scotland get their Six Nations underway in the final fixture of the opening weekend today.
Scotland have lost on their last 11 visits to Cardiff but will surely see this as a golden opportunity to end that 22-year run with Wales bedding in a new side after a year of change.
Warren Gatland has installed the 21-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins as captain of a young squad that he hopes can grow together. Gregor Townsend’s visitors have a more settled feel, but are also under new leadership with Rory Darge and Finn Russell appointed as co-captains for the campaign.
A statement win for Ireland over France in Marseille set the standard for the chasing pack. Indy Sport’s Six Nations 2024 predictions includes the winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more.
Follow all the build-up and action from Cardiff below. You can get all the latest Six Nations odds and tips here.
Italy v England
Heere come the teams! Federico Ruzza, on his 50th cap, heads out before the rest. Time for the anthems and then the second game of the 2024 Six Nations will get underway.
Love it - let’s do this!
Here’s what England coach Steve Borthwick had to say ahead of this afternoon’s game
Here’s what the ITV pundits reckon about Italy v England
Italy vs England
The fans are out in force for today’s game in Rome
When is Italy vs England and how can I watch it?
When is Italy vs England?
Italy vs England is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 3 January at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1.30pm GMT. It can be watched online via streaming platform ITVX.
Talking points ahead of Italy v England
Quesada plots Roman ambush
Italy have a new head coach in Argentinian Gonzalo Quesada, who is expected to tighten up the loose game introduced by his predecessor Kieran Crowley.
It helped deliver wins against Wales and Australia but the Azzurri self-destructed at the World Cup with crushing losses to New Zealand and France reversing the progress made in the previous 18 months.
Since joining the Six Nations in 2000 Italy have recorded a win rate of only 11 per cent and have yet to defeat England in 30 meetings but traditionally they are at their strongest at the start of the tournament as France found out a year ago when they edged home by the skin of their teeth.
Talking points ahead of Italy v England
Carrying threats needed
A concern hanging over England’s team selection is the lack of carrying power outside the explosive Ben Earl, who continues at No 8 having taken the World Cup by storm.
In particular, the backline is short on players who can muscle through heavy traffic in the absence of blockbusting centres Tuilagi and Lawrence. There are plenty of options to grind out yards up front, but few to blast big holes in the defence.
Talking points ahead of Italy v England
Release the handbrake
England must show greater ambition in attack or the goodwill generated amongst fans by finishing third at the World Cup will be washed away.
The simplified, kick-focused, data-driven approach was acceptable for the first year of Borthwick’s reign given the need to pick up the pieces of the Eddie Jones era but a failure to add new layers will lead to unrest in the stands.
New captain Jamie George has acknowledged that “you get people on their feet when they see tries being scored” and one of the hopes is that they play with greater freedom outside their own half.
Talking points ahead of Italy v England
Dingwall’s chance to shine
England have been unable to find a potent, enduring answer to who plays inside centre since Will Greenwood retired in 2004.
The next player to be given the opportunity to prove he is the solution is Dingwall, who profits from injuries to Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence to take the number 12 jersey at the Stadio Olimpico and possibly beyond.
The Northampton Saint has added three kilos of muscle for this season and plays with greater physicality as a result, especially in defence, but his true skill is an all-rounder who brings out the best in the players around him.
Talking points ahead of Italy v England
All change
While picking veteran fly-half George Ford might be an opportunity missed against the Six Nations’ weakest opposition - the inclusion of rookie Fin Smith would have provided a glimpse of the future - Steve Borthwick has shown a willingness to experiment elsewhere.
Flanker Ethan Roots and inside centre Fraser Dingwall are given debuts while Smith, exciting wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and back row Chandler Cunningham-South will win their first caps if they step off the bench.
Some of the changes have been forced on Borthwick by circumstance but it is still England’s biggest injection of fresh faces in the Six Nations since 2012.
