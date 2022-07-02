South Africa v Wales LIVE rugby: Latest updates ahead of first Test in Pretoria
Follow all the action from the first Test of Wales’ summer tour
Wales face South Africa in the first Test of their summer tour today.
Flanker Tommy Reffell, who helped Leicester Tigers win this season’s Gallagher Premiership title, will make his debut in the back-row alongside Dan Lydiate and Taulupe Faletau. Lydiate and centre George North return to international rugby after more than a year away from the Test match arena because of serious knee injuries.
Head coach Wayne Pivac has opted for Will Rowlands and Adam Beard as the second-row partnership, meaning 150 times-capped Alun Wyn Jones is on the bench. Jones is joined among the replacements by fellow British and Irish Lions player Josh Navidi, with Tomos Williams providing scrum-half cover for Kieran Hardy.
Hardy is elevated to the starting XV as captain Dan Biggar’s half-back partner, with North joined in midfield by Saracens’ Nick Tompkins. For the hosts, Elton Jantjies lines up at 10 and Damian Willemse at 15 in the place of Handre Pollard and Willie le Roux respectively. Follow all the action below with our live blog:
Team News - South Africa
It is a South African side with a familiar look, and Pieter-Steph du Toit the only major injury absentee. Franco Mostert will fulfil his lock-cum-flanker duties, while Jacques Nienaber has looked to the future elsewhere in the back row, moving on from Duane Vermeulen. For now, it is the abrasive Jasper Wiese who earns the starting shirt; the exciting Elrigh Louw awaits a debut on a six-two bench.
There is also a forward-looking approach at full-back, where the versatile Damian Willemse gets the nod ahead of Willie Le Roux. Elton Jantjies is preferred at fly-half to Handre Pollard, who was later arriving into camp after winning the Top 14 with Montpellier. Another potential debutant among the replacements is Salmaan Moerat, who further adds to the Springboks enviable second row depth.
South Africa: Willemse; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; E Jantjies, De Klerk; Nche, Mbonambi, Malherbe; Etzebeth, De Jager; Kolisi, Mostert, Wiese.
Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, Moerat, Louw, Smith; H Jantjies, Le Roux.
South Africa vs Wales
Over to Pretoria, then, and for the first time in a long while the Loftus Versfeld doors are fully open as a capacity contingent of South African supporters are permitted in to watch their world champions. The scale of the challenge facing this wounded Welsh side was already massive – but with the fans out in force, it may take something special for Waye Pivac’s side to stun the Springboks.
South Africa vs Wales
It is just over 14 months until Wales kick off their World Cup campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux, and a time for selection experimentation is effectively over.
The South Africa series is crucial in terms of World Cup aspirations, and there is no doubt that some players will thrive and others are likely to fall by the wayside.
Pivac has a number of key performers currently sidelined through injury - players such as Tipuric, Ken Owens, Ross Moriarty and Leigh Halfpenny - who will undoubtedly be added to the mix, but three Tests against the Springboks provide an ideal launch-pad towards events in France next year, even if Wales have to endure short-term pain for long-term gain.
South Africa vs Wales
Wales have been hit hard by injuries during the past 18 months, losing a number of key personnel for long periods, but no-one has arguably been missed more than George North.
The juggernaut back suffered a knee injury in April last year, ruling him out of the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa and Wales’ entire autumn and Six Nations schedules this season.
Switched with considerable success from wing to outside centre, North offers pace, power and a destructive ball-carrying presence that make him a dynamic force at the highest level.
Only Shane Williams has scored more tries for Wales than North, whose return to the Test arena is keenly anticipated.
South Africa vs Wales
Welsh entertainer Max Boyce wrote a song in the 1970s called The Outside-Half Factory, which reflected Wales’ production line ability to produce world-class number 10s.
In more recent times, that prolific output has veered towards openside flankers and personified through players like Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric.
Now it is the turn of Leicester’s Tommy Reffell, who makes his Test debut just a fortnight after helping the Tigers win their first Gallagher Premiership title for nine years.
The 23-year-old delivered a number of immense performances during Leicester’s dominant domestic season, and an international baptism of fire now awaits, but do not be surprised if he thrives.
South Africa vs Wales
It has been a long time coming, but South Africa will play in front of a sold-out home crowd for the first time since they were crowned world champions 32 months ago.
The coronavirus pandemic meant last year’s Test series against the British and Irish Lions took place behind closed doors, and demand for Saturday’s clash saw remaining tickets snapped up more than 96 hours before kick-off.
The Springboks’ overall record in Pretoria is better than at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, where they won the 1995 World Cup under Francois Pienaar’s captaincy, which underlines Wales’ acute degree of difficulty.
South Africa vs Wales
Three games against the Springboks in South Africa, with two of those at altitude, provide a fierce examination for Wales.
They suffered a chastening 22-21 Six Nations home defeat against Italy last time out and have never toppled South Africa on home soil, losing all 10 previous encounters.
Three of those defeats were in Pretoria - by scorelines of 37-21, 53-18 and 96-13 - which underlines how big a task awaits them.
Even though it was eight years ago, Wales can take heart from a one-point loss against the Springboks in Nelspruit on their last visit, with six survivors from that encounter featuring in Pivac’s match-day 23, but South Africa are clear favourites.
South Africa vs Wales
After two thrilling matches this morning, here’s serving number three of top drawer rugby union from southern hemisphere where Wales face their toughest task of Wayne Pivac’s coaching reign with the first of a three-Test series against world champions South Africa.
Pivac’s team play in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town, starting on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld, where they will be greeted by a 50,000 capacity crowd.
We will have all of it for you right here.
England beaten by 14-man Australia in first Test
England collapsed to a fourth successive defeat as their magic touch against Australia finally deserted them in a 30-28 loss in the series opener at Optus Stadium.
The Wallabies had second row Darcy Swain sent off for a headbutt in the 34th minute but Eddie Jones’ tourists were still unable to secure a ninth successive victory in the fixture.
It is the second match in a row that they have been unable to finish off 14-man opposition after being routed by the Barbarians at Twickenham in their most recent outing.
England beaten by 14-man Australia in first Test
Australia 30-28 England: The Wallabies had second row Darcy Swain sent off for a headbutt in the 34th minute
Eddie Jones is last in front of the Sky Sports microphone
“We had enough moments in the game to win it. At 14-9 with 20 minutes to go we should have put the game away but we didn’t. Now we’ve got to win the series 2-1 and make sure we don’t let them off the hook next time.
“In some ways a red card can work against you. The referee then starts to referee it differently, and we probably didn’t adjust well enough today.
“The message at halftime was to put more pressure on them and we did that in spurts, but a couple of times we were on their line and didn’t finish it off We’ve got to tidy up our ability to finish in attack. Defensively we could have gone after them a bit more.
“[Henry Arundell] is going to be a good player. If he can keep learning and work hard, he’s going to be a special talent for us. There are somepositives to come out of a loss that we are very disappointed in.”
