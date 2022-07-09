(EPA)

After an instant classic of a Test a week ago, South Africa and Wales go head to head once more in the second game of a three-match series - this time at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Entering the game as huge underdogs, Wales looked on for an historic first-ever victory over the Springboks in South Africa as they led for much of the game thanks to a pair of Louis Rees-Zammit tries and even drew level at 29-29 late on following a Dewi Lake try despite being down to 13 men but Damian Willemse broke Welsh hearts with a last-gasp penalty for a 32-29 triumph.

It was a much-improved performance from Wayne Pivac’s side after a dismal Six Nations but they will need to respond after that late heartbreak to keep the series alive in Bloemfontein.

With experimentation ahead of the World Cup in mind, the Springboks have changed 14 of the starting XV for the second Test - with Eben Etzebeth the sole survivor from a week ago - and Wales legend Sir Gareth Edwards has seen that as a sign of disrespect, urging the visitors to give their hosts “a good tonking”.

Follow all the action below with our live blog: