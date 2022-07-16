(REUTERS)

Wales and South Africa go head to head in Cape Town to decide their summer series after an enthralling first two games that both came right down to the wire and ended with a victory apiece.

Following a dismal Six Nations, which included being on the wrong end of Italy’s first win in the competition for seven years, expectations were low for Wales as they faced the reigning world champions but Wayne Pivac’s men came agonisingly close to snatching glory in the series opener before finally getting their first-ever victory over the Springboks on South African soil a week ago.

The fact that just one of the last 11 clashes between the sides have been decided by a double-digit margin of victory suggests another thriller is on deck at DHL Stadium.

Regardless of the result in Cape Town, the tour will be seen as an unqualified success from a Welsh perspective and Dan Biggar has captained them superbly despite missing a number of key players through injury. If he can skipper them to a truly remarkable series win, then his legacy will be even further secured.

