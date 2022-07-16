South Africa vs Wales LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from deciding Test in Cape Town
Latest updated from Cape Town as Wales take on the Springboks in the series decider
Wales and South Africa go head to head in Cape Town to decide their summer series after an enthralling first two games that both came right down to the wire and ended with a victory apiece.
Following a dismal Six Nations, which included being on the wrong end of Italy’s first win in the competition for seven years, expectations were low for Wales as they faced the reigning world champions but Wayne Pivac’s men came agonisingly close to snatching glory in the series opener before finally getting their first-ever victory over the Springboks on South African soil a week ago.
The fact that just one of the last 11 clashes between the sides have been decided by a double-digit margin of victory suggests another thriller is on deck at DHL Stadium.
Regardless of the result in Cape Town, the tour will be seen as an unqualified success from a Welsh perspective and Dan Biggar has captained them superbly despite missing a number of key players through injury. If he can skipper them to a truly remarkable series win, then his legacy will be even further secured.
Follow all the action from South Africa vs Wales below with our live blog:
South Africa vs Wales - talking points
The pressure is on South Africa
Make no mistake, the Springboks would not have seen Wales coming. After winning 10 successive home Tests against them and seeing the Azzurri humiliate Wayne Pivac’s team in Cardiff, the series had a 3-0 South Africa triumph written all over it.
Wales, though, have made a mockery of pre-tour predictions, bouncing back in Bloemfontein after losing a first-Test thriller 32-29.
South Africa have dropped two places in the world rankings and their next game after this weekend is a Rugby Championship opener against New Zealand on August 6, so the heat is on, having been generated by a most unlikely source.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the third and final Test:
England withstand late pressure to seal series victory over Australia in Sydney
England dug deep to complete a series victory over Australia with a 21-17 victory in the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground that saw towering rookies Freddie Steward and Tommy Freeman play starring roles.
Eddie Jones’ tourists built a 21-10 lead through tries from Steward and Marcus Smith and the kicking of Owen Farrell, but it began to crumble when Folau Fainga’a crossed in the 66th minute.
But instead of folding as they did in the first Test, on this occasion England showed the resolve to keep the Wallabies out despite sustained late pressure, with Luke Cowan-Dickie and Courtney Lawes combining to secure a critical late turnover.
England beat Australia 21-17 in Sydney to win the series 2-1
And their head coach Eddie Jones is next to speak into the Sky Sports microphone.
“The big difference between the first and third Tests is that we kept fighting, we kept in the game. The defence of our finishers at th end was outstanding and that got us the result. We stuck at it, it was a difficult came for us. The conditions weren’t ideal for rugby and we probably didn’t adapt as well as we could. But we kept fighting, great effort by the leaders: Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes, Ellis Genge and Jack Nowell particularly.
“I think it is a really positive step. We have always felt the team is going in the right direction, but sometimes the results don’t reflect that. This is a young, inexperienced squad but to have an experience like that is fantastic.
“I think we are in a good position. We have just got to slowly, slowly keep improving. It is like training a race horse - we have got to be at our best for the World Cup final.”
And some more thoughts from Courtney Lawes, who enjoyed an outstanding series
“That was tough. I’m spent, properly spent, and I think it really showed what it means to us to play for this team. We had a pretty tough start, both to the series and this match, but we showed what we are made of.
“We didn’t come out how we wanted to. The message at half-time was to stick together. We did what we said we wanted to do, which was improve every week. You learn a lot from games like this, even when you win.
“We have still got a lot to learn, don’t get me wrong. But when you can win a game like this when you haven’t really fired a shot, you show your mettle. It is great to come away with the win.”
Courtney Lawes lifts the Ella-Mobbs Cup
The England captain is asked for some reflections on the series, and says: “I want to say massive thank you. We have been so welcomed - credit to the Austrlaian team ,what a challenge it was. We appreciate our fans and the Australian fans for making such a great atmosphere.”
Over Lawes strides to his teammates, already in celebratory formation behind the commemorative banner. Clutching the Ella-Mobbs trophy in one hand, Lawes lifts it high above his head as the streamers fly. It was gritty and at times grim, but if that is to be the final traditional summer tour, England go out on a winning note.
F/T: Australia 17-21 England
The SCG has emptied quickly as the disappointed Australian fans exit into the Sydney night, but there are still a few watching on for the first presentation of the Ella-Mobbs Cup.
The Player of the Series is a perhaps confused-looking Marika Koroibete, who has swapped shirts with Jack Nowell.
Freddie Steward gives his immediate reaction after another fine performance
“Unbelievable,” the England full-back says to Sky Sports. “The boys dug in and fought and gave everything. That was a proper Test match - it’s special.
“It’s been an incredible experience. We’ve had some great times, we’ve got a great set of lads here and to come away with a series win is fantastic. To come here and put in a performance like that is pretty awesome.
“It’s a great way to end the season. I am looking forward to a great night with the lads.”
F/T! Australia 17-21 England
Tense, tight, and not at all tidy, but eventually England emerge on top in Sydney. From 1-0 down they’ve fought back to claim another series victory in Australia, securing the inaugural Ella-Mobbs Cup. It is a series win that will do plenty for the youngsters in the squad, and some of the old guard, too.
FULL TIME! AUSTRALIA 17-21 ENGLAND
