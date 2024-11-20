Warren Gatland responds to Wales crisis with four changes for South Africa clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made four changes to the starting line-up for Saturday’s clash against South Africa as huge questions remain about his future in the job.

Gatland has overseen a record 11 successive Test match defeats, and a loss to the Springboks would mean Wales going an entire calendar year without winning a Test for the first time since 1937.

World champions South Africa, fresh from beating England, are overwhelming favourites to make it seven victories in the last eight games against Wales.

Gatland’s switches from the side crushed 52-20 by Autumn Nations Series opponents Australia see starts for wing Rio Dyer, fly half Sam Costelow, lock Christ Tshiunza and No 8 Taine Plumtree.

One positional change, meanwhile, sees wing Blair Murray move to full back instead of Cameron Winnett.

Dyer takes the No 11 shirt worn by Murray in the last two games, with Costelow replacing Gareth Anscombe at 10, Tshiunza taking over from an injured Adam Beard in the second row and Plumtree replacing Aaron Wainwright at the back of the scrum.

On the replacements’ bench, meanwhile, there is a role for uncapped Gloucester forward Freddie Thomas, and his club colleague Josh Hathaway is also included.

Wales were turned over by Australia last time out ( Getty Images )

A gulf in experience between the two teams is highlighted by the Wales match-day 23 having a total of 334 caps, whereas the Spirngboks bench alone boasts 431.

Gatland said: “Last week’s result hurts, and we are just as disappointed by it as the fans. Our focus now is on training and preparing well for our final game of this Autumn Nations Series.

“There were good elements that we can definitely build on going into Saturday, but we have to improve our accuracy. We know what a quality side South Africa are and the physicality they bring. This week we need to show real courage and front-up against the world champions.”

Wales team to face South Africa:

15. Blair Murray (Scarlets – 2 caps)

14. Tom Rogers (Scarlets – 5 caps)

13. Max Llewellyn (Gloucester Rugby – 4 caps)

12. Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby – 6 caps)

11. Rio Dyer (Dragons – 22 caps)

10. Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 17 caps)

9. Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Rugby – 5 caps)

1. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 35 caps)

2. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 17 caps) captain

3. Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby – 5 caps)

4. Will Rowlands (Racing 92 – 35 caps)

5. Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs – 14 caps)

6. James Botham (Cardiff Rugby – 15 caps)

7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 17 caps)

8. Taine Plumtree (Scarlets – 6 caps)

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 43 caps)

17. Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers – 48 caps)

18. Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby – 9 caps)

19. Freddie Thomas (Gloucester Rugby – uncapped)

20. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 22 caps)

21. Rhodri Williams (Dragons – 4 caps)

22. Eddie James (Scarlets – 2 caps)

23. Josh Hathaway (Gloucester Rugby – 1 cap)