Wales face Australia in Cardiff on Sunday desperate to avoid making rugby history by suffering a record 11th straight Test match loss (4.10pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+).

Wales’ last win came over 400 days ago against Georgia in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Since then, they’ve collected the Six Nations wooden spoon for the first time in 21 years and slipped to their lowest position of 11th in the world rankings

The pressure is mounting on head coach Warren Gatland, who has faced increased scrutiny in the wake of last weekend’s home loss to Fiji.

After a highly successful first stint as Wales head coach, Gatland’s second spell has been a big disappointment, consisting of just six wins in 22 games and several former players have suggested now is the time to make a change.

Any changes won’t come before they face an Australia side on a high after beating England and betting sites make the Wallabies big favourites at a best price of 4/7 to win for the 10th time in the last 12 visits to the Principality Stadium.

Those odds on rugby betting sites seem like a strong reaction to the Wallabies’ last-gasp win at Twickenham, a fixture they were 12-point underdogs for after an underwhelming start to life under Joe Schmidt.

It was a first win in four games for Schmidt’s men after a disappointing Rugby Championship campaign and they will be eying this fixture as a chance to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since July when they beat Wales twice and overcame Georgia.

The first win over Gatland’s side was 25-16 in Sydney with Taniela Tupou, Filipo Daugunu and Tom Wright all scoring tries. Just a week later they ran out 36-28 winners to wrap up a 2-0 series victory, with Daugunu running in two more tries.

Australia struggled to build on that series win over Wales, finishing bottom of the Rugby Championship table, but the win at Twickenham could prove a turning point for a side in rebuild mode.

The Wallabies look to have unearthed a new star in cross-code convert in centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Wales will need to be wary of his play-making ability if they are to end this losing run.

Gatland has made four changes from the side beaten by Fiji with Tomos Williams and Mason Grady both ruled out through injury and replaced by Ellis Bevan and Tom Rogers. Jac Morgan and James Botham replace Taine Plumtree and Tommy Reffell in the other changes.

The bookmakers don’t think the changes will make any difference to Wales’ current run with the home side five-point underdogs in the handicap markets on betting apps.

It is certainly going to be a big ask if Wales are to break their losing streak in a fixture between two sides seemingly trending in different directions.

Australia are playing with more confidence and belief than Wales right now and that could prove the difference when it comes to the final outcome.

There wasn’t a huge gap between these two teams when they met in the summer with both games decided by margins of nine points or less and a similar outcome could be on the cards this weekend.

Wales vs Australia prediction: Australia to win by 6-10 points - 5/1 Betway

