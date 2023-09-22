Co-captain Dewi Lake left out of Wales squad for Australia clash

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wales co-captain and hooker Dewi Lake has missed out on a place in Wales’ matchday 23 for the Rugby World Cup clash against Australia on Sunday.

Head coach Warren Gatland has named the same team that defeated Fiji 12 days ago, with Ryan Elias starting at hooker in a side skippered by flanker Jac Morgan.

Elliot Dee provides cover for Elias on the bench, while lock Adam Beard will win his 50th cap as Wales target a victory that would secure an impressive fourth successive World Cup quarter-final appearance.

There is also a spot among the replacements for former England prop Henry Thomas, who is on course to make his Wales World Cup debut.

Morgan, wing Louis Rees-Zammit and number eight Taulupe Faletau are the only three players named who will have started all of Wales’ Pool C games so far.

Flanker Tommy Reffell, a late withdrawal due to a tight calf muscle before Wales faced Portugal last weekend, also misses out, with Taine Basham providing back-row bench cover.