Antoine Dupont news live: Injury latest after France confirm captain’s diagnosis at Rugby World Cup
France thrashed Namibia in Pool A but suffered a concerning injury to their talisman, with a suspected concussion and fractured jaw
France holds its breath after Antoine Dupont’s injury sustained in the 96-0 thrashing of Namibia with their Rugby World Cup hopes set to take a considerable blow.
Dupont went off with a potential serious facial injury in the Marseille clash and was taken to hospital with Fabien Galthie’s decision to keep his captain and star scrum half on the field, despite a 54-point half-time lead, brought into question.
Now the French Rugby Federation has confirmed that Dupont suffered a facial fracture, but said in a statement that he will remain with the squad while specialists determine the exact length of the World Cup star’s unavailability.
Follow all the latest updates on Dupont’s condition and the potential ramifications for South Africa, Ireland and even Scotland depending on the quarter-final matches. Plus get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips here.
Antoine Dupont suffers facial fracture
This really is such a shame for Dupont, who was back to his brilliant best last night before injury. This was a thing of absolute beauty to tee up Louis Bielle-Biarrey, dropping it in the bucket off his weaker foot while taking a clattering.
Of course, there’s always the Imanol Harinordoquy approach, too.
Brad Barritt once played for Saracens in a Champions Cup quarter final five days after undergoing surgery on a fractured cheekbone, but you’d think France will be more cautious with Dupont. Some reports suggest a four-to-six week recovery - could the France captain back for the semi-finals, perhaps?
France attack coach Laurent Labit on how long Antoine Dupont
“We will leave the time for two-three days to have the opinion of a specialist,” Labit has said this morning at France’s day-after debrief press conference. “It’s Antoine and the surgeon who will make the decision.”
France’s scrum half options afte Antoine Dupont’s injury
So while we await confirmation of the prognosis of Antoine Dupont’s injury, it’s worth considering France’s options at scrum half. Baptiste Serin has been something of a cause celebre for French fans after his impressive Top 14 form, but it seems highly unlikely that Dupont will be replaced in the squad if there is even half a chance of him featuring again. That means it’s likely to be Maxime Lucu and Baptiste Couilloud running the show for the next few weeks - Lucu has been Galthie’s preferred back-up to Dupont for most of the run-up to this World Cup, but Couilloud is arguably more talented and might be more of a like-for-like replacement.
Antoine Dupoint suffered facial fracture, confirms French Federation
Antoine Dupoint suffered a facial fracture in the thrashing of Namibia last night, confirms the French Rugby Federation.
“Antoine Dupont has suffered a maxillo-zygomatic fracture. A specialist surgical opinion has been requested to determine the exact length of the player’s unavailability. Antoine Dupont remains with the France squad,” the FFR said in a statement.
French media hold out hope Antoine Dupont could return for semi-finals
The French media is already holding out hope Antoine Dupont could return for France at the semi-final stages at the Rugby World Cup.
To lose their talisman, in a home World Cup, is the stuff of nightmares for Les Bleus, in their greatest chance yet to conquer the rugby world.
But Rugby Rama have reported a very conservative timeframe for Dupont to be back for the semi-finals, should France advance, although the exact nature of the injury is still to be confirmed.
France have sustained a major blow to their hopes of a home Rugby World Cup triumph after captain Antoine Dupont suffered a suspected facial fracture.
Dupont was taken to hospital after leaving the field after a head-to-head collision during the second half of the hosts’ record win over Namibia.
The scrum-half, regarded by most as the best player in the world, was hit by the top of Johan Deysel’s head, with the Namibia centre’s yellow card upgraded to red on review.
While the incident happened early in the second half, Fabien Galthie’s decision to keep his star man on despite a sizeable 54-point halftime advantage may be scrutinised with Dupont now expected to miss at least some of France’s potential run to the final.
“There’s a suspicion of a crack or fracture in his jaw,” Galthie said after the 96-0 thrashing. “He’s gone for tests. We’ll wait for the results before moving forward.”
France rack up record score in huge Rugby World Cup win over Namibia
Rampant France demolished Namibia 96-0, with Damian Penaud plundering a hat-trick of tries as the hosts set a new record score to maintain their perfect start to the Rugby World Cup.
However, the victors saw captain Antoine Dupont go off with a potential serious facial injury in the Marseille clash.
Full report:
France rack up record score in huge Rugby World Cup win over Namibia
France 96-0 Namibia: The hosts racked up a huge win but lost captain Antoine Dupont to injury
Next up - Uruguay and Italy
A tough night for Namibia, who had a couple of chances but were overwhelmed in all areas by a fully firing French side.
Namibia will face Uruguay in their next match next Wednesday. France will face the anxious wait to discover the extent of Dupont’s injury but have two weeks until their next match which will be against Italy.
