Italy come back from behind to beat Uruguay 38-17 at the Rugby World Cup

France holds its breath after Antoine Dupont’s injury sustained in the 96-0 thrashing of Namibia with their Rugby World Cup hopes set to take a considerable blow.

Dupont went off with a potential serious facial injury in the Marseille clash and was taken to hospital with Fabien Galthie’s decision to keep his captain and star scrum half on the field, despite a 54-point half-time lead, brought into question.

Now the French Rugby Federation has confirmed that Dupont suffered a facial fracture, but said in a statement that he will remain with the squad while specialists determine the exact length of the World Cup star’s unavailability.

