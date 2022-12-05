Wayne Pivac sacked as Wales turn to Warren Gatland

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wayne Pivac has been sacked as head coach of Wales, who turn to Warren Gatland in a sensational return for the New Zealander less than a year before the 2023 World Cup.

Pivac’s time with Wales comes to an end after just three wins in 2022, including damaging defeats to both Italy and Georgia at home.

And now Gatland is back on a long-term deal to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

“This is one of the toughest calls to make in sport, but the review process has reached its conclusion and we have acted quickly and efficiently in the very best interests of our national team,” said WRU CEO Steve Phillips in a statement.

“Ultimately we are in the results business and we have agreed with Wayne that the current trajectory for Wales is not where we want it to be and we thank him sincerely for his time, enthusiasm, diligence and effort, which is unquestioned, as head coach over the last three years.”

Gatland, previously spent 12 years in charge, delivered four Six Nations titles and three Grand Slams and will now revitalise Welsh rugby as head coach on a long-term deal.

The 59-year-old, who was director of rugby at Super Rugby side Chiefs, provides much-needed hope for Wales ahead of next year’s World Cup in France.

Gatland had been linked with a similar role at England, with head coach Eddie Jones also under pressure with the Red Rose struggling throughout the autumn internationals.