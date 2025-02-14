Warren Gatland’s daughter hits out at former Wales players over criticism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warren Gatland’s daughter has hit out at his former players after several notable names directed criticism at the former Wales coach.

Gatland left his role by mutual consent on Tuesday after a difficult second spell in charge which ended with 14 consecutive defeats.

The New Zealander has come in for plenty of criticism since re-taking the role, including from a number of past players who helped him achieve significant success during his first stint.

Former centre Jamie Roberts and fly half Dan Biggar are among the notable ex-players to recently question their former head coach as the losses mounted.

And Gabby Stone (nee Gatland) described the criticism of her father as “incomprehensible”.

“I’m so proud of all your successes, but what I’m most proud of is that you returned to Wales to try and help them become a strong and winning nation again,” Stone said on Instagram.

“Unfortunately the issues were deeper than you could control and the negativity that has come from not only the media, but ex-players who you brought so much success to, is incomprehensible.

“How quick people are to forget how much you did for Welsh rugby is beyond me. The Welsh fans are the most passionate in the world and I hope they can get behind the team for a better future. Time to come home.”

Gatland originally coached Wales in a successful period between 2008 and 2019, when he led them to four Six Nations titles, including three grand slams, and two World Cup semi-finals.

But the 61-year-old leaves the role with Wales not having won a match since the 2023 World Cup, with Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt appointed as a short-term replacement earlier this week.

Sherratt’s first match in charge sees Wales face Six Nations favourites Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday 22 February.