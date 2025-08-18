Five players to watch at the Women’s Rugby World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup promises to be the grandest competition yet with record ticket sales and more professional players involved than ever before.

New Zealand’s Black Ferns enter as two-time defending champions and the likeliest rivals to home favourites England, with France and Canada also harbouring realistic hopes of winning the tournament.

An expansion to 16 teams will provide vital opportunities for a broader range of nations across the women’s game, and plenty of players are set to star as the game continues to grow.

While a number of Red Roses and other Six Nations stars are now well established, a major tournament offers a chance for players elsewhere to showcase their talent on the sport’s biggest stage and display the quality within the sport.

Here are five individuals who could stand out at the tournament:

Jorja Miller, New Zealand

open image in gallery Jorja Miller could star for the Black Ferns ( Getty )

New Zealand have a tendency to lift their level significantly in a World Cup year, coming from nowhere, really, three years ago to shatter England’s dreams and triumph in a thrilling final in Auckland. They looked a little way behind the Red Roses in their last meeting with John Mitchell’s side but the Black Ferns were back closer to their best in the Pacific Four series earlier this year, with the return of Portia Woodman-Wickliffe – who has a haul of 20 tries from her two World Cups so far – adding extra threat out wide. Ruby Tui, a star in 2022, has not even made their squad.

There are plenty of established faces in Allan Bunting’s squad but a newer name to look out for is Jorja Miller, part of the gold-medal winning Kiwi sevens side at Paris 2024. An uber athlete and intelligent individual, the flanker has kept co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu out of the starting side at times – a mark of how highly the 21-year-old is rated.

Claudia Pena, Spain

Once a force in the European game, Spain have stagnated a little since their ejection from the tournament that is now the Six Nations, with Las Leonas short of regular chances to test themselves against appropriate competition until the launch of WXV two years ago. Their World Cup return is welcome after missing out on the last tournament – though New Zealand, an improving Ireland and a well-organised Japan make up a tricky Pool C.

Stalwart back Patricia Garcia is now enjoying a richly deserved retirement but in 20-year-old Claudia Pena, they have unearthed a new star. The youngster took Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) by storm last season at Harlequins, combining wonderfully with Ellie Kildunne in Ross Chisholm’s backline and earning an extended deal with the London club. Her usage will be interesting – Pena thrived at outside centre for Quins but has been deployed at full-back regularly by her country. Maximising her touches will be key, you’d think, if Spain are to succeed.

Caitlyn Halse, Australia

open image in gallery Caitlyn Halse is a rising star of Australian rugby ( Getty Images )

There are plenty within women’s rugby that are predicting big things for Australia over the next few years, the athletic talent within the country undoubted and their rise likely to be accelerated by a home tournament in four years’ time. Former England captain Jo Yapp has begun to put the foundations in place on which to build, though the Wallaroos coach will depart after this World Cup to return home. News of sevens star Charlotte Caslick’s ankle surgery is a bitter disappointment, while the circumstances surrounding Maddison Levi’s non-availability for the tournament remain slightly unclear – it is as shame not to see such a gifted individual in the 15-a-side game.

Winning the clash with the United States will be vital if Australia are to escape Pool A and teenager Caitlyn Halse will be a key figure. Not yet 19, Halse has looked assured in her young Test career so far, and possesses both a big boot and natural counter-attacking threat.

Sinead Ryder, Samoa

open image in gallery Sinead Ryder has been a key figure for Wellington in domestic rugby in New Zealand ( Getty Images )

Samoa will be another welcome returnee to the World Cup, the Pacific Island side hoping to give England, the USA and Australia a strong challenge in their three pool games having impressed at the third tier of WXV in Dubai last year. The absence of Cassie Siataga, who has withdrawn for personal reasons, is a blow but there are still plenty of experienced figures from the domestic scene in New Zealand.

Among them is Sinead Ryder, who used to keep rising Red Roses star Maddie Feaunati out of the Wellington side. At 33, the back row will be a figure Manusina coach Mataafa Ramsey Tomokino may hope to count on. The fact that Ryder has had to crowd fund to enable her to get to the tournament, meanwhile, displays that while top players in some countries are now fully professional, it is still a challenging landscape for most at the tournament.

Sophie de Goede, Canada

open image in gallery Forward Sophie de Goede is Canada’s regular goalkicker ( Getty Images )

Canada have also had to source financial support from their fans ahead of the World Cup. Consistent overachievers despite the lack of resources behind them, the forward depth is a particular strength for Kevin Rouet – it was Canada, of course, who pioneered a seven forwards to one back bench split in the semi-final near miss against England in 2022.

Back to bolster the ranks after recovering from an ACL tear is the supreme Sophie de Goede, as complete a player as currently exists in the women’s game. Leader, lineout caller, goal-kicker – there isn’t a lot that the daughter of two former Canada captains can’t do on a rugby pitch. De Goede looked back up to full speed after an extended lay-off with an excellent showing from lock against Ireland in Canada’s final warm-up game.