New Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy unveiled to mark 100 days to go until tournament

A new Women's Rugby World Cup trophy has been unveiled in a "symbolic moment" which marks 100 days until the start of this year's tournament in England.

The silverware, which is 38cm tall and weighs 4.5kg, was designed following consultation with former world champions, including ex-England players Katy Daley-Mclean, Sarah Hunter, Rachael Burford and Gill Burns.

John Mitchell's Red Roses face the United States in the World Cup opener on 22 August in Sunderland, with Allianz Stadium in Twickenham due to host the final on 27 September.

A record 300,000 tickets had been sold for the tournament before a further wave was released on Wednesday morning.

Sally Horrox, World Rugby's chief of women's rugby, said creating a new trophy was initially discussed following the last World Cup, which was hosted and won by six-time champions New Zealand.

"This is the biggest global celebration of women's rugby ever so we were looking at different ways to mark that moment," she said at the trophy's unveiling outside Battersea Power Station in London.

"One is bringing the final to the Allianz Stadium, another is the record-breaking ticket sales and this (the trophy) is part of that.

"This is a symbolic moment that reflects that power, that growth and that momentum (of women's rugby). It's going to be phenomenal."

The new trophy is set to go on a tour of the eight host cities and towns: Brighton, Bristol, Exeter, London, Manchester, Northampton, Sunderland and York.

open image in gallery New Zealand’s Black Ferns are the holders of the Women’s World Cup ( Getty )

Crafted from sterling silver and plated with 24-carat gold, it is the third Women's Rugby World Cup trophy.

The initial trophy was won by the USA in 1991 and England in 1994 before being found in an attic after going missing for 15 years.

Its replacement, which was introduced for the 1998 tournament and was claimed by England in 2014, had been criticised for being small.

"That wasn't the driving force behind the change because if you spoke to the players that lifted that trophy - and we did consult them - it had a hugely special place in their hearts," said Horrox.

"It really meant a great deal to them but what they also recognised was that this moment now, in 2025, is really a pivot point.

"A point at which we really start to look forward, to where the game will go, can go, should go."

Following their Pool A curtain-raiser against the USA at the Stadium of Light, two-time world champions England, who are six-time runners-up, face Samoa in Northampton on 30 August 30 and Australia in Brighton on 6 September.

Sarah Massey, managing director of Rugby World Cup 2025, said: "We know it's going to be the biggest and best Women's Rugby World Cup that we've ever seen and we now have a prestigious trophy to match it.

"Ticket sales have been amazing. We're seeing great ticket sales across the board, in every single venue."

