Worcester Warriors change name as new owners reveal plans

The club, that will be now known as Sixways Rugby, have also withdrawn an application to play in the 2023/24 Championship

Jack Rathborn
Thursday 09 February 2023 11:25
<p>The consortium of former Worcester chief executive Jim O’Toole took over the relegated Gallagher Premiership club (David Davies/PA)</p>

The consortium of former Worcester chief executive Jim O’Toole took over the relegated Gallagher Premiership club (David Davies/PA)

(PA Wire)

Worcester Warriors will not play in next season’s Championship after withdrawing their proposal and revealing their name will be changed to Sixways Rugby, new owners Atlas have announced.

Atlas, led by former London Irish player James Sandford, will now be known as ‘Sixways Rugby’ – Sixways being the name of Warriors’ stadium – with local, fourth-tier club Stourbridge RFC part of the transition.

Warriors had been set a deadline of February 14 to meet a number of Rugby Football Union criteria in order to play in the second-tier Championship but director Jim O’Toole has confirmed that they “cannot agree to RFU conditions and commercial restrictions”.

“There were a number of key clauses in the contract that we couldn’t sign,” said O’Toole.

He also told BBC Hereford & Worcestershire: “This decision will clearly upset and annoy a number of people.

“The sad fact of life is that the Worcester Warriors brand and the Worcester Warriors business is gone.

“The name sadly will disappear. We are rebranding as Sixways Rugby.”

Worcester will partner with Stourbirdgfe, who compete in National League 2 West – the fourth tier of men’s rugby in England – and Stour will now play at Sixways for the rest of the season.

