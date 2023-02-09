Worcester Warriors change name as new owners reveal plans

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Worcester Warriors will not play in next season’s Championship after withdrawing their proposal and revealing their name will be changed to Sixways Rugby, new owners Atlas have announced.

Atlas, led by former London Irish player James Sandford, will now be known as ‘Sixways Rugby’ – Sixways being the name of Warriors’ stadium – with local, fourth-tier club Stourbridge RFC part of the transition.

Warriors had been set a deadline of February 14 to meet a number of Rugby Football Union criteria in order to play in the second-tier Championship but director Jim O’Toole has confirmed that they “cannot agree to RFU conditions and commercial restrictions”.

“There were a number of key clauses in the contract that we couldn’t sign,” said O’Toole.

He also told BBC Hereford & Worcestershire: “This decision will clearly upset and annoy a number of people.

“The sad fact of life is that the Worcester Warriors brand and the Worcester Warriors business is gone.

“The name sadly will disappear. We are rebranding as Sixways Rugby.”

Worcester will partner with Stourbirdgfe, who compete in National League 2 West – the fourth tier of men’s rugby in England – and Stour will now play at Sixways for the rest of the season.