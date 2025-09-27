Zoe Aldcroft hails England’s World Cup win as a ‘dream come true’
The Red Roses triumphed on home soil in front of a record crowd of nearly 82,000 people
An exultant Zoe Aldcroft hailed England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup win as a “dream come true” after captaining the Red Roses to glory.
England banished the demons of two consecutive final defeats to triumph on home soil in front of a record, capacity crowd of just short of 82,000 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
Aldcroft had been appointed captain at the start of 2025 and was outstanding in her side’s 33-13 victory over Canada, setting the tone with a physical defensive performance to follow Karen Almond and Katy Daley-Mclean as the third woman to captain England to World Cup victory.
“Honestly it is unbelievable,” Aldcroft beamed. “It is literally what dreams are made of.
“We have so much belief in this group, we have built something so special over the last three years and today was about sticking to our processes and believing in ourselves. everyone just had to do their own job and I think that is what everyone did today. I am just so proud of every single one of those girls.”
Aldcroft made her international debut in July 2016, and has seen the game transform over nine years in an England shirt.
Her last World Cup final had ended early due to concussion, making this a moment of real fulfilment for the blindside flanker. She believes that a record-breaking day could catapult the sport into a new era.
“It was such an amazing occasion, playing in front of 82,000 people,” Aldcroft said. “That was next level and I think it was a chance to redefine women's rugby.
“We have been of this journey of 'for the girls', it wasn't just about the girls in that circle but also the girls we inspire and the girls who have come before us. Also for everyone who supports us and wants to be a part of us as the Red Roses. it was just amazing. A dream come true."
