Scotland vs England LIVE: Women’s Six Nations latest score and updates as champions start 2022 title defence
England will kick-off their Women's Six Nations title defence against Scotland at 12pm and they target another Grand Slam. This year's tournament is back to the full schedule after last year's Six Nations was shortened due to Covid. That meant there was no opportunity for a Grand Slam but there was a final instead, one in which England defeated France.
The Red Roses have continued their winning ways in 2021, including two record victories over New Zealand, and are currently sitting on a 17-game winning streak. But they shouldn't underestimate Scotland, who are riding high after securing qualification for the 2021 World Cup. The Scots managed to defeat Ireland in the last minute and then overcame Colombia to book their ticket. It will be the first time the team are at a World Cup since 201, so have a lot of momentum heading into this game after securing their place last month.
Though the hosts do have good morale in their camp, it is Simon Middleton's team who are the favourites. They beat Scotland 52-10 last year and while the Scots are likely to have closed the gap England should come away with a win. Follow all the action of this Women's Six Nations opener with our live blog below:
Scotland vs England
The teams are out!
Anthems will get underway shortly and then the highly anticipated kick-off.
There will be a rugby against racism message and a tribute to Ukraine ahead of the anthems.
Scotland vs England
Emily Scarratt is back but she has only played 20 minutes of rugby this season. She has spoken about her return and she says she is a bit nervous.
“It’s good to be back,” she told the BBC. “Always a little bit nervous but any opportunity to pull on the white shirt is massive.
“I’m just trying to get back into things. I’m part of an unbelievable team. I’ve only played 20 minutes this season. I’ve been through some tough training so I’ve certainly got a lot in the legs.
“They are on a good place. We know a lot of the girls well through domestic rugby. They are at home and they are a proud nation, huge respect for Scotland.”
Scotland vs England
So just 15 minutes to go until we kick-off in this fixture.
The weather is ideal for rugby today so will we see a lot of kicking? I can imagine Chloe Rollie will be under a lot of pressure from high kicks from Ellie Kildunne and Heather Cowell and visa versa.
The set-piece will also be an interesting point as England are solid at scrum time. But Scotland’s line-out is also usually sturdy so it will be a great battle.
While England should get the win here, Scotland will be able to bring them a great game in front of a home.
Scotland vs England
There was a lot of buzz around Ben Youngs in the Six Nations after he became the all-time men’s cap holder but he has nothing on Sarah Hunter.
The England captain is closing in on Rocky Clark’s haul of 137 caps - the most capped England international. Hunter will win her 131st cap this afternoon and will surely break the cap record in 2022.
A huge amount of caps and what an achievement for the skipper!
Scotland vs England
Scotland head coach Bryan Easson has made his targets clear ahead of the Women’s Six Nations.
He has hammered out consistency as the main objective, saying: “We are looking for a concerted effort of consistency in our performance this weekend and making sure we play for the full 80 minutes.
“We are aware of the challenge that England will pose on Saturday so it’s hugely important we stick to our systems and processes, while also keeping a good discipline throughout the match.”
Under half an hour until kick-off, excited? I am!
Scotland vs England
This tournament is such a good opportunity for head coaches to sort out combinations ahead of the World Cup later this year.
England boss Simon Middleton has spoken about that ahead of their Women’s Six Nations opener as he has an abundance of players to choose from.
“We go into this year’s Six Nations with some clear objectives in terms of the improvements we are looking for in our performances,” he said. “The players are crystal clear in terms of how we want to play and what we want our game to look like.
“They have trained exceptionally hard and every session we have improved our accuracy and execution. What we now need to find out is which players can put the best version of our game on the field come the big occasion. Playing Scotland in Scotland is one such occasion.”
So be prepared to see the fly-half shirt switch hands as well as front row combinations.
Scotland vs England
Who has loved the step-up in coverage to the Women’s Six Nations this year? My social media has been flooded with amazing stories, preview pieces and stats.
This is the year of unprecedented live coverage too with the BBC showing each match and on their flagship channels.
Scotland vs England is being broadcast on BBC Two and this is thanks to the success of the autumn internationals. Millions tuned in to watch England’s four matches and it will be interesting to see all of viewing stats from the Six Nations.
This tournament will get underway in just over half an hour with quotes coming from England’s head coach Simon Middleton and Scotland boss Bryan Easson.
Scotland vs England
The favourites heading into this one are England but what are your predictions?
It would be amazing if Scotland could cause an upset, to keep the Red Roses and their toes but it will be a tricky game for them to do it in.
The match I’m excited for Scotland to play this tournament is against Ireland, the last time they played each other Scotland ended Ireland’s World Cup dream.
So many interesting storylines to this tournament, I’m so excited for it to get going!
Scotland vs England
Both teams have announced matchday 23s and there are some milestones and returning faces.
For hosts Scotland, Jade Konkel will win her 50th cap and Emma Wassell will play in her 53rd consecutive match for the hosts. Fast paced wingers Rhona Lloyd and Megan Gaffney starts and Chloe Rollie line-up at full-back.
In the forwards, Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon and Christine Belisle make up the front row with captain Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan and Konkel make up the back row.
Meanwhile, for England, Emily Scarratt is back in action after she broke her leg earlier this season. She will partner Holly Aitchison in the centre with Helena Rowland at fly-half.
In the forwards, Rosie Galligan wins her first cap in three years with Poppy Cleall, Marlie Packer and captain Sarah Hunter making up the back-row.
Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Hannah Smith, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Louise McMillan, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel.
Replacements: Molly Wright, Lisa Cockburn, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Eva Donaldson, Sarah Law, Meryl Smith, Shona Campbell.
England: Ellie Kildunne; Heather Cowell, Emily Scarratt, Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow; Helena Rowland, Leanne Infante; Maud Muir, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern, Rosie Galligan, Abbie Ward, Poppy Cleall, Marlie Packer, Sarah Hunter (captain).
Replacements: Connie Powell, Vickii Cornborough, Bryony Cleall, Sarah Beckett, Alex Matthews, Lucy Packer, Amber Reed, Emma Sing.
Scotland vs England
Welcome to the Women’s Six Nations and what a match we have to start off this campaign!
England have travelled to Scotland to try and start their title defence in the perfect way. But Scotland will want to cause an upset and they will have momentum after booking their spot at the World Cup.
We will find out if Scotland can get a win over their rivals in just over an hour’s time.
The teams have been announced to stay tuned for all the team news...
