(Getty Images)

England will kick-off their Women's Six Nations title defence against Scotland at 12pm and they target another Grand Slam. This year's tournament is back to the full schedule after last year's Six Nations was shortened due to Covid. That meant there was no opportunity for a Grand Slam but there was a final instead, one in which England defeated France.

The Red Roses have continued their winning ways in 2021, including two record victories over New Zealand, and are currently sitting on a 17-game winning streak. But they shouldn't underestimate Scotland, who are riding high after securing qualification for the 2021 World Cup. The Scots managed to defeat Ireland in the last minute and then overcame Colombia to book their ticket. It will be the first time the team are at a World Cup since 201, so have a lot of momentum heading into this game after securing their place last month.

Though the hosts do have good morale in their camp, it is Simon Middleton's team who are the favourites. They beat Scotland 52-10 last year and while the Scots are likely to have closed the gap England should come away with a win. Follow all the action of this Women's Six Nations opener with our live blog below: