The Women’s Six Nations is back and Scotland will host England in the opening match of the first round.

The Red Roses will be happy with their squad selection, especially as it sees the return of Emily Scarratt. The Loughborough Lightning star broke her leg in the opening match of the season but she has recovered and straight back into the England set-up.

It’s a great thing for head coach Simon Middleton who will use the tournament to test out combinations ahead of this year’s World Cup.

“The fact it’s the last Six Nations before the World Cup helps us fine-tune everything, look at different combinations and just tick the final boxes as such,” he told Talking Rugby Union. “It’s a little bit different for us this year because it moved a year.

“These young players that have been knocking on the door are now kicking the door down! It’s going to be a really competitive Six Nations in terms of for us, in terms of the squad.”

But which combinations has he decided on for Scotland? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12pm on Saturday 26 March at the DAM Heath Stadium.

How can I watch?

The game is available to watch on BBC Two and fans can also stream the fixture on BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Jade Konkel will win her 50th cap for Scotland when she takes to the field on Saturday. She is among experienced company in the back-row with captain Rachel Malcolm and Rachel McLachlan. Emma Wassell also lines up in the forwards which will be her 53rd consecutive match for her country. Meryl Smith is also in line to make her debut off the bench.

While for England, they welcome Emily Scarratt back to the fold after she missed out in the autumn due to a broken leg. She will line-up next to Holly Aitchison for the first time in an England shirt, Aitchison won her first cap in the autumn.

Helena Rowland gets the nod at 10 over Zoe Harrison with fast paced wingers Heather Cowell and Abby Dow starting. There’s more experience in the forwards with captain Sarah Hunter at no.8 and Poppy Cleall at flanker.

Confirmed line-ups

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Hannah Smith, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Louise McMillan, Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Molly Wright, Lisa Cockburn, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Eva Donaldson, Sarah Law, Meryl Smith, Shona Campbell.

England: Ellie Kildunne; Heather Cowell, Emily Scarratt, Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow; Helena Rowland, Leanne Infante; Maud Muir, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern, Rosie Galligan, Abbie Ward, Poppy Cleall, Marlie Packer, Sarah Hunter.

Replacements: Connie Powell, Vickii Cornborough, Bryony Cleall, Sarah Beckett, Alex Matthews, Lucy Packer, Amber Reed, Emma Sing.

Prediction

Scotland may have just bagged World Cup qualification but beating England may be a step too far. They are expected to have bridged the gap to the Red Roses but Simon Middleton’s team should be able to extend their winning run. Scotland 20-40 England.