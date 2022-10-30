Late drama at Wembley as Latavius Murray gives Broncos victory over Jaguars

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Latavius Murray scored a running touchdown in the dying seconds as Denver Broncos twice came from behind to beat Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 in front of 86,215 fans at Wembley.

The Jaguars went 10-0 in front then looked to have sealed victory with just under four minutes left when Travis Etienne scored with just under four minutes on the clock.

But KJ Hamler collected a 47-yard pass to set up Murray for the crucial score to seal a thrilling win and improve the Broncos’ record this season to 3-5.

The Jaguars, playing in London for the ninth successive year, arrived on the back of four straight losses but confident of victory against a side failing to live up to pre-season expectations.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson returned to the team after missing last weekend’s defeat to the New York Jets through injury but endured a rough start, throwing an interception on Denver’s second possession.

And the turnover proved costly as Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence quickly connected with tight end Evan Engram for a 22-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter.

Denver’s defence gave their side a boost when Lawrence was brilliantly intercepted by Justin Simmons in the end zone as it looked like Jacksonville were going to add a second touchdown.

But the Broncos offence failed again and Jacksonville’s next possession ended in a Ryan Patterson field goal to make it 10-0.

As the game approached half-time, Denver finally sprung to life. Wilson led a 75-yard drive down the field and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy rushed in from six yards to get the Broncos within three points at half-time.

Denver clawed their way back early in the second when Wilson booted them upfield, including a 38-yard pass to Greg Dulcich that saw Melvin Gordon go over from close range.

Etienne looked to have salvaged success for Jacksonville before Murray snatched a dramatic late victory for the improving Broncos.