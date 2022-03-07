Russian gymnast wears Z in ‘shocking behaviour’ on podium alongside Ukrainian winner

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is facing disciplinary action for sporting an insignia linked to the invasion of Ukraine on the medals podium.

Kuliak, who is an artistic gymnast and earned a bronze medal at the Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha on Saturday, wore a shirt that had the symbol “Z” prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine’s Kovtun Illia, the gold medallist.

The letter Z does not exist in the Cyrillic Russian alphabet, and has become symbolic with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has been seen painted on the side of tanks and military vehicles, and has also been worn by pro-war politicians in Russia.

Kuliak’s move to wear a shirt prominently displaying the symbol is being seen as support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has seen major Ukrainian cities destroyed and over 1.5 million people displaced so far.

The International Gymnastics Federation said it had opened disciplinary proceedings against the gymnast.

“The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Ivan Kuliak following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar,” a statement from the ruling body said.

The move comes after the organisation had already decided that from Monday, all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be banned from future competitions as Russia faces a growing tide of sanctions and bans to isolate Moscow for its ongoing attacks on Ukraine. The tournament held on Saturday was the final opportunity for Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to compete.

“The FIG adopted further measures against Russia and Belarus on 4 March,” FIG said in a statement. “From 7 March 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 12th day on Monday, with no signs of shelling, rocket and missile attacks abating.

