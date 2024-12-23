Sadiq Khan declares London the ‘undisputed capital of women’s sport’ in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

London will be the “undisputed global capital for women’s sport” next year, the city’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has said.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on 27 September will round off an exciting series of events in the city.

England go into that tournament hoping to topple world champions New Zealand, and will tune up in the Six Nations in the spring. Their concluding match in that competition will also be held at Twickenham, on 26 April.

The World Cup final in London is set to have a world-record attendance for a one-day women’s rugby event.

England’s footballers will warm up for their Euros defence in the summer by facing world champions Spain in a Nations League match at Wembley on 26 February, while in June, the Queen’s Club in west London will host a women’s tournament prior to Wimbledon for the first time in more than 50 years.

England’s cricketers take on India in a T20 international on 4 July at The Oval and a one-day international on 19 July at Lord’s. The Oval will also host finals day of the new women’s T20 Blast on 27 July.

open image in gallery Queen’s will welcome back women’s players for the first time in more than 50 years ( PA Archive )

Khan said: “I’m so excited that London is set to be the undisputed global capital for women’s sport in 2025, with some of the world’s biggest events coming to our city next year.

“I am delighted that we will be playing host to the Women’s Rugby World Cup, while we will also see the historic return of women’s tennis to the Queen’s Club. This is in addition to world-class women’s cricket, football, netball, hockey, basketball and athletics in the capital.

“I would urge Londoners to take up the opportunity to attend some of these amazing events, cheering on our top athletes and sportswomen. Ensuring London hosts many of the world’s leading sporting events is an important part of our work building a better London for everyone.”

The Netball Super League Grand Final will be played at the O2 Arena on 6 July while female stars will also feature prominently at the London Athletics Meet on 19 July.

PA