Sam Tomkins comes out of retirement to rejoin Catalans

The 35-year-old retired at the end of the 2023 season.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 19 July 2024 20:21
Sam Tomkins has come out of retirement to play for Catalan Dragons once again (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sam Tomkins has come out of retirement to play for Catalan Dragons once again (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Former England captain Sam Tomkins has announced a shock return to the Super League after coming out of retirement to play for Catalans Dragons once again.

The 35-year-old, who retired at the end of the 2023 season after a 15-year career which brought three Grand Final wins, two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders’ Shields and two Man of Steel awards, will rejoin the Dragons’ squad until the end of the current campaign.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Catalans Dragons are pleased to announce the return of Sam Tomkins in the club’s squad until the end of the 2024 season.”

Tomkins, who started his career at Wigan before spells with the New Zealand Warriors and the Dragons, admitted head coach Steve McNamara’s request to pull on his boots once again was one he simply could not turn down.

He said: “I didn’t think this would be happening, but I’m excited be back playing for Catalans.

“I’m passionate about the club so when Steve asked about the possibility of me returning to the playing group, I couldn’t say no.

“The time since last year’s grand final has given me time to recover physically and mentally, I’m ready.

I’ve never seen him as excited as this before.

Catalan Dragons head coach Steve McNamara

“I have been training for the last few weeks and feel good so I look forward to adding to what is already a talented group of players for the remaining games of 2024.”

McNamara admitted re-registering Tomkins, who had been struggling with a persistent knee injury, was a “no-brainer”.

He said: “From a simple question about how he’d feel about playing again, a flame was lit. I’ve never seen him as excited as this before.

“Witnessing him both physically and mentally it was a no-brainer for us to register him. We are adding a great player and a true leader to our team for the rest of 2024.”

