Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England coach Shaun Wane: Samoa were better team as they reached World Cup final

Stephen Crichton’s nerveless drop goal sealed a 27-26 win for the Pacific islanders.

Mark Staniforth
Saturday 12 November 2022 17:57
Shaun Wane’s England were knocked out of the World Cup on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Shaun Wane’s England were knocked out of the World Cup on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Emotional England coach Shaun Wane had no complaints after watching his side crash out of the Rugby League World Cup in a golden point semi-final defeat to Samoa at the Emirates Stadium.

Stephen Crichton’s nerveless drop goal sealed a 27-26 win for the Pacific islanders after a breathless and see-sawing clash, completing a remarkable turnaround after England’s 60-6 win in last month’s opening game of the tournament.

England’s performance was scattered with uncharacteristic errors, culminating in a forward pass from captain Sam Tomkins that ultimately allowed Samoa to set up Crichton to kick his side into their first World Cup final against Australia next week.

“We were not good enough and they were the better team,” admitted Wane. “What our players have done in this tournament has been outstanding but we have just not done those small details today which cost us dearly.

“We needed a bit of composure and we needed to do things that worked for us and we went away from that a bit. That’s down to me and the staff – and the first people we’ll look at is ourselves.”

Recommended

Wane shrugged off suggestions that Samoa captain Junior Paulo could have been sent off for a first-half spear tackle on Tom Burgess, and also accepted the marginal forward pass that enabled the Samoans to make history.

“I think it was a forward pass,” said Wane, sitting alongside a stony-faced Tomkins. “It was a poor error and it was not good enough. We have to be better, no question. Sam won’t accept it and I won’t accept it and neither will the players. They’re hurting at the minute.”

Tomkins echoed Wane’s view that errors cost his side their chance of setting up a final clash against the Kangaroos, admitting: “We’ll just be talking about the errors and mistakes we made that put us under pressure.

“We were playing against a very good Samoa side and when you give opportunities to a side like that, they are going to get you in the end.

“There’s a lot of disappointed men in that room and that disappointment won’t go quickly, I promise you that.”

Samoa coach Matt Parish hailed the magnitude of his side’s feat in reaching their first final, and referenced the negative reaction to their opening-day defeat.

“Inspiration, passionate – that’s what this team is about,” said Parish, who has endured a testy relationship with the media since the start of the tournament.

“It’s an unbelievable effort from these guys. We’ve had a few things go against us, we’re down to the bare bones and these guys keep turning up for one another.

Recommended

“Plenty of people had a lot to say four weeks ago about us going on planes home, but the pride and belief and the passion in this group is just phenomenal.

“It is inspirational. To put Samoa in a World Cup final, that tiny little dot in the middle of the Pacific, is just incredible.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in