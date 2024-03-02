Jump to content

Let it flow - fashion at the 2024 Saudi Cup

The Saudi Cup horse race doesn’t just celebrate the equestrian arts – it’s become a showcase for playful, colourful and opulent fashion

Saturday 02 March 2024 12:28

Fashion at the 2024 Saudi Cup

The Saudi Cup horse race, which has just drawn to a close in Riyadh, has arguably become the Kingdom’s premier social as well as sporting occasion in the five short years since it was inaugurated.

It has certainly become an annual festival of Saudi fashion as both racegoers and designers show off their most elegant and striking looks.

The event, organised by The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia in partnership with The Ministry of Culture, has been described as a cross between Royal Ascot and the Met Gala. But neither analogy does it justice. For a combination of couture and tradition, a respect for the past and a willingness to experiment with the most cutting-edge materials of the future – it’s unique, and a uniquely Saudi experience, as designers and guests celebrate the different sartorial traditions of the Kingdom’s 13 regions.

