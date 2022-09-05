Fury calls out Joshua and Serena enjoys retirement – Monday’s sporting social
The day’s best sporting social content
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.
Football
Gary Neville shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s owners.
Cristiano Ronaldo met the fans.
Dele Alli had a mixed night.
Aaron Ramsey reflected on Nice’s derby defeat to Monaco.
Marcus Rashford was impressed.
John Terry was pleased to see Chelsea tie down Reece James to a new deal.
Boxing
Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua.
Fury also helped Joseph Parker deliver a message.
Tennis
Serena enjoyed the life of retirement.
Liam Broady was kept up by a thunderstorm.
Ajla Tomljanovic celebrated reaching the US Open quarter-finals.
As did Cocu Gauff…
…and Caroline Garcia.
Golf
Justin Rose is looking forward to home comforts.
Curling
Eve Muirhead turned her attention to a new sport as she enjoys retirement.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting.
