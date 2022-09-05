Jump to content
Fury calls out Joshua and Serena enjoys retirement – Monday’s sporting social

The day’s best sporting social content

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 05 September 2022 18:49
Comments
Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.

Football

Gary Neville shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s owners.

Cristiano Ronaldo met the fans.

Dele Alli had a mixed night.

Aaron Ramsey reflected on Nice’s derby defeat to Monaco.

Marcus Rashford was impressed.

John Terry was pleased to see Chelsea tie down Reece James to a new deal.

Boxing

Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua.

Fury also helped Joseph Parker deliver a message.

Tennis

Serena enjoyed the life of retirement.

 

Liam Broady was kept up by a thunderstorm.

Ajla Tomljanovic celebrated reaching the US Open quarter-finals.

As did Cocu Gauff…

…and Caroline Garcia.

Golf

Justin Rose is looking forward to home comforts.

Curling

Eve Muirhead turned her attention to a new sport as she enjoys retirement.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting.

