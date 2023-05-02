Jump to content

Becks’ birthday and Serena’s expecting again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Retired tennis star Serena Williams announced that she is expecting her second child.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 02 May 2023 19:17
Serena Williams is expecting a second child (John Walton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 2.

Tennis

An announcement from Serena Williams.

Andy Murray was “gutted” to have missed the Met Gala.

Football

Birthday wishes for David Beckham.

David Rocastle was remembered on his birthday.

Kasper Schmeichel reflected on Monday Night Football duties.

Rugby union

A third baby for Sam Warburton.

Boxing

Job satisfaction for Joe Cordina.

Formula One

Will Lando Norris opt for another NBA-style helmet this weekend?

Daniel Ricciardo scrubbed up well for the Met Gala.

It was like Christmas in Romain Grosjean’s house.

