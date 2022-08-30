Parker sacking causes stir as Serena send-off starts – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 30.
Football
Bournemouth’s sacking of Scott Parker caused a stir.
Kevin De Bruyne laughed in his critics’ faces.
Kammy bumped into two famous pals.
Tennis
Serena Williams’ US Open send-off began in style
She was honoured by TIME magazine.
There was a love-in with Lewis Hamilton.
Cricket
Virat Kohli hit the gym.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton was feeling appreciative.
Always good to take the scenic route.
