Parker sacking causes stir as Serena send-off starts – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 30.

Football

Bournemouth’s sacking of Scott Parker caused a stir.

Kevin De Bruyne laughed in his critics’ faces.

Kammy bumped into two famous pals.

Tennis

Serena Williams’ US Open send-off began in style

She was honoured by TIME magazine.

There was a love-in with Lewis Hamilton.

Cricket

Virat Kohli hit the gym.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was feeling appreciative.

Always good to take the scenic route.