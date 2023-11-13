The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City head into the international break with just a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League after conceding a late equaliser in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Chelsea.

Wins for Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart ensured Great Britain beat Sweden to remain in the top tier of the Billie Jean King Cup, while Jack Draper missed out on a first ATP Tour title after losing to Adrian Mannarino in the Sofia Open final.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.