The sporting weekend in pictures

Some of the best images from Saturday and Sunday’s action.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 13 November 2023 05:00
Chelsea shared a wild 4-4 draw with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea shared a wild 4-4 draw with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City head into the international break with just a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League after conceding a late equaliser in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Chelsea.

Wins for Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart ensured Great Britain beat Sweden to remain in the top tier of the Billie Jean King Cup, while Jack Draper missed out on a first ATP Tour title after losing to Adrian Mannarino in the Sofia Open final.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

