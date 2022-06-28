Salah takes a break and Golovkin feels honoured – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 28.
Football
Mohamed Salah was relaxing.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was also enjoying his summer break.
As were Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
Shaun Wright-Phillips reflected on his favourite goal.
Boxing
Gennadiy Golovkin felt honoured.
Frank Bruno reminisced about Phil Bennett.
Cycling
Chris Froome was all set for the Tour.
Swimming
Sharron Davies was looking forward to Birmingham 2022.
