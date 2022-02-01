Joe Marler cleared to rejoin England squad after self-isolation

The veteran prop is now set to be available for England Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday.

Duncan Bech
Tuesday 01 February 2022 10:17
England prop Joe Marler is able to resume training after leaving self-isolation (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

England’s troubled build-up to their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland has eased slightly after Joe Marler was cleared to rejoin the squad.

Marler tested positive for Covid a week ago, threatening his involvement in Saturday’s trip to Murrayfield, but he has now left self-isolation.

Crucially, it enables the veteran prop to take part in Tuesday’s full-bore training session that is influential in team selection.

