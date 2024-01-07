Jack Lisowski beats Luca Brecel to reach Masters quarter-finals

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Lisowski produced a stirring performance to defeat world champion Luca Brecel and book his place in the quarter-finals of the Masters at Alexandra Palace.

Lisowski, who is hoping to land a first major trophy after finishing runner-up in six ranking events, was in outstanding form as he wrapped up a 6-2 victory over the second seed.

The 32-year-old reeled off five fifty-plus breaks, as well as a century, to out the Belgian Bullet. Brecel started sloppily, missing chances in the opening frame before succumbing to a clearance of 70.

Lisowski followed with an even 100 break to double his lead, the 300th century of his career, and fell just four short of another as he took advantage of a potted white to move into a commanding position at 3-0.

The walkover continued in the next frame before Brecel put together 72 and 80 to half the deficit. That was as good as it got for him, with Lisowski regaining control to take the next two and confirm a statement result.

Luca Brecel was unable to progress on day one of the tournament (Getty Images)

“I got very nervous coming into it. For me it is the scariest tournament to play in,” said Lisowski, who is seeded in 16th position.

“I started well and it turns into a great place to play, then you can start enjoying it.

“But he is the world champion, so I couldn’t relax at any point. I tried to keep my concentration and intensity to get over the line.”

Lisowski added in quotes on the World Snooker Tour website: “When you are getting beat (sic), like I had a stinker at the UK Championship and lost qualifiers, it gets you down.

“Today was such a big occasion. I don’t know what I’d have done if I lost that game. I was really thinking that I wanted to win it.”

Brecel was left a frustrated figure following another disappointing early exit.

“It was terrible. If I keep playing like this then you will see me in 2025 Q School,” said the Belgian, who has failed to go beyond the last 16 of a tournament this season since making the final of the invitational Shanghai Masters.

“I can recapture the form and I know I will, but at the moment it is just not good enough.”