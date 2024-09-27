Judd Trump out of British Open despite making landmark century break
Judd Trump made his 1,000th century break at the British Open in Cheltenham but lost 5-3 to Mark Allen in their quarter-final.
World number one Trump became just the third player after Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins to reach the career landmark when scoring 102 to level the match at 1-1.
But Allen forged into a 4-1 lead with breaks of 70, 77 and 104 and, although Trump made scores of 92 and 58 to pull it back to 5-3, the Northern Irishman produced a 72 in the eighth frame to seal an impressive win.
Allen, who made a 147 maximum break during his third-round win against Ben Mertens having criticised the tables at the Centaur Arena earlier in the week, will face Mark Selby in Saturday’s semi-finals.
Higgins will face world number 99 Oliver Lines in the other last-four clash.
Four-time world champion Selby stayed on course for his first ranking title since the 2023 WST Classic by clinching a final-frame decider for the fourth match running as he edged out Gilbert 5-4.
Selby defeated Pang Junxu, Yuan Sijun and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-3 on his way to the last eight and let slip a 4-1 lead against Gilbert before edging through with a match-winning score of 50 in the decider.
Higgins cruised to a 5-1 win over Elliot Slessor, making breaks of 132 and 102 along the way, while Lines made scores of 109 and 75 in the last two frames to clinch a 5-4 victory over Jones.