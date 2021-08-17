Reanne Evans explains reason behind snubbing ex-partner Mark Allen’s fist bump offer

Reanne Evans has explained the reason behind snubbing ex-partner Mark Allen’s offer of a fist bump before their British Open match, which was dubbed ‘Battle of the Exes’.

The 12-time women’s champion and world No 10 have a daughter, but the couple split acrimoniously in 2008.

Allen has also been critical of women joining the professional World Snooker Tour, while he recently asked for his ex-partner to be removed from a TV studio next to his practice table at the World Championships in April, claiming her presence was a distraction.

The pair’s history only added to the tension at the table, with the 35-year-old rallying from a 2-1 deficit to edge the contest 3-2 and emerge from the grudge match victorious.

But Evans refused to bump fists at the start of the game and has now commented on the reasons behind the move.

Evans said: “I was told at the start no handshakes or anything because of Covid, so I was visualising starting the match and just went straight to the table.

“No one wanted that match but you have to accept it, it’s sport and these things are going to happen.

“I am sick of losing these deciders. I couldn’t feel my arms or my legs by the end, with all the nerves and tension. I did settle a bit after the first frame and fancied the job.”

While Allen, who made a deciding-frame 68 to advance to the second round in Leicester, refused to hide the difficulty of the occasion.

“It was horrible, it’s not something I want to really go through too often, but we had to try and remain as professional as possible and I think I did that very well,” he said. “I think I can hold my head very high with the way I handled it out there.”

Reanne Evans has been a trailblazer in the sport (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Quizzed about the fist-bump snub, Allen would only say: “I’d rather not answer that one.

“I didn’t play my best but I thought I treated it like any other match, I showed respect where respect was due.

“I thought Reanne played really, really well the first three-and-a-half frames and was just unfortunate with a cannon not to go on and win 3-1. But I just hung in there and then made a one-visit in the last.”

Allen settled the faster and claimed the opening frame after a scrappy start from both competitors.

The Belfast native missed several chances to move two frames ahead, however, and Evans pounced on the chance to level the match.

Evans then had to tell her vociferous supporters to calm down as the tension continued to mount at the Morningside Arena.

Breaks of 49 and 56 then proved enough for Evans to move into a 2-1 lead and heap the pressure on an increasingly nervy Allen.

Evans inched towards victory in the fourth frame only to pull up with a 60 break.

Allen sportingly tapped the table in appreciation of that break but despite several fine shots could only muster 20 in response.

Evans spurned the opportunity to close out the frame and victory, however, and Allen pounced with a 47 break to edge the frame 67-66 and take the match into a decider.

Allen did not even attempt the customary fist bump before the decider but when the action resumed he instead wrapped up victory thanks to his 68 break.

“I’m proud I’m competing, it’s just a little bit of experience and hopefully in a few more matches I might get that win.

“No one wanted that match did they? But you have to respect that top players do what they do and it’s sport, we’re in the same sport so it’s always going to happen.”

