Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mark Selby made a first-ever maximum break of 147 in a Crucible final, but ended up beaten by Luca Brecel at the World Snooker Championship.

The Brit was on the losing side of an 18-15 final as his Belgian opponent produced a fantastic display to write his name into the history books.

After the match finished, a mutual respect was evident on both sides as Selby paid tribute to Brecel’s performance - and he also pointed out that despite disappointment in defeat, there were other priorities at play after he and wife Vikki have gone through struggles in recent times.

“Twelve months ago it was just nice to come back and just play and try to enjoy it. From where I’ve been to where I am now, I’ve enjoyed the last two weeks,” he told BBC Sport.

“It didn’t finish how I wanted it to, but with things going on off the table as well, not just with me but with Vikki as well you know, obviously I realise that health is more important. This is a game; a game that you want to win but if you don’t it’s not the end of the world.”

The victorious Brecel likewise had a message of support for his opponent, despite being in an emotional state himself at the culmination of the final, urging the pair to keep faith.

“It is amazing, I can hardly see for the tears. Mark is so tough – the worst opponent to have in a final,” the Belgian said.

“Snooker is a tough sport. I had lost five first-round matches and that could have happened again this year, I only beat Ricky Walden 10-9. I can’t wait to see what this brings for snooker in Belgium, Europe and the rest of the world.

“I have the best team, best family, best girlfriend, best friends and it makes you so strong. And I would just like to say to Mark and Vikki – stay strong.”