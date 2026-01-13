World Snooker denies any problems in table row at Masters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World Snooker has denied that there are any problems with the standard of the table at the Masters amid rumbling criticism from pundits.

Defending champion Shaun Murphy and UK title holder Mark Selby grabbed the headlines on the first day at Alexandra Palace on Sunday, with both suffering upset defeats to Chinese duo Wu Yize and Xiao Guodong.

The focus did not linger on their individual performances for too long, however, with the playing conditions instead coming under fire from decorated former world champions Steve Davis and Stephen Hendry.

Both suggested that balls had been drifting off line and clinging to the cushions before dropping into the pockets in each of the two contests.

"There's something wrong with the table," Davis said during Xiao's win over Selby.

"It happened this afternoon. The balls are hugging the rail. The top slates need levelling up. The table fitters need to go out and check the level of the top slate.

"If those balls are hugging that top rail, then it's going to make the game incredibly easy to make big breaks. It's also wrong that a ball should go in that easily. This looks like it's not level."

Mark Allen also echoed the worries about the state of the table after his 6-2 win over Mark Williams on Monday afternoon.

open image in gallery Mark Allen echoed the concerns about the table ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

"I didn't have anything along the black rail to test that but I did see what happened yesterday with Mark's (Selby) shot and Wu Yize before that had one that drifted off a bit," said Allen.

"It's a difficult job the fitters have got and I've got in enough trouble over the years calling them out on stuff. The one thing I noticed from today's match was it was drifting a bit from green to yellow across that way of the table, but it's something I pointed out to (tournament director) Paul Collier so I'm sure they will look at it after the game."

The organisers of the Masters, an invitation-only event, responded by quashing any suggestion that the table is out of sorts, insisting it has “no” issues.

"The table is checked before, during and after every match, as is standard at any event,” they said.

"We strive to provide the best possible playing conditions and our team of expert table fitters do a fantastic job."