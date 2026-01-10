Masters schedule, TV channels and how to watch the snooker online
Everything you need to know about how to watch the tournament at Alexandra Palace
The Masters is underway this weekend as the best 16 players in the world battle for one of snooker’s most prestigious prizes.
Shaun Murphy triumphed last year and returns to Alexandra Palace in north London to defend his crown, starting with a first-round contest on Sunday against the young talent Wu Yize, one of five Chinese players in this year’s tournament.
Judd Trump arrives as the world No 1 and favourite to win the tournament, and he takes on Ding Junhui in the first round. World champion Zhao Xintong begins against Gary Wilson on Monday.
But there will be no Ronnie O’Sullivan at this year’s Masters after the eight-time champion withdrew at the 11th hour citing medical reasons. O’Sullivan has been replaced by Chris Wakelin, who will start his campaign on Wednesday against Neil Robertson.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Masters on TV, with match schedule and channel informationn below:
First round
Best off 11 frames
Sunday 11 January
13:00 – Shaun Murphy (1) v Wu Yize (13)
19:00 – Mark Selby (8) v Xiao Guodong (11)
Live coverage:
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
19:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Masters Snooker Extra:
00:40-02:40 - BBC Two
Monday 12 January
13:00 – Mark Williams (6) v Mark Allen (10)
19:00 - Zhao Xintong (2) v Gary Wilson (16)
Live coverage:
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
19:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Masters Snooker Extra:
00:30-02:30 - BBC Two
Tuesday 13 January
13:00 – Kyren Wilson (4) v Si Jiahui (15)
19:00 – John Higgins (7) v Barry Hawkins (14)
Live coverage:
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
19:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Masters Snooker Extra:
00:30-02:30 - BBC Two
Wednesday 14 January
13:00 – Judd Trump (3) v Ding Junhui (12)
19:00 – Neil Robertson (5) v Chris Wakelin (17)
Live coverage:
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
19:00-21:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
21:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Masters Snooker Extra:
00:00-02:00 - BBC Two
Quarter-finals
Shaun Murphy (1) or Wu Yize (13) v Mark Selby (8) or Xiao Guodong (11)
Neil Robertson (5) or Ronnie O'Sullivan (9) v Kyren Wilson (4) or Si Jiahui (15)
Judd Trump (3) or Ding Junhui (12) v Mark Williams (6) or Mark Allen (10)
John Higgins (7) or Barry Hawkins (14) v Zhao Xintong (2) or Gary Wilson (16)
Thursday 15 January
Best off 11 frames
Match schedule TBC
Live coverage:
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
19:00-21:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
21:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Masters Snooker Extra:
00:00-02:00 - BBC Two
Friday 16 January
Match schedule TBC
Live coverage:
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
19:00-21:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
21:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Masters Snooker Extra:
00:35-02:35 - BBC Two
Semi-finals
Saturday 17 January
Best off 11 frames
Match schedule TBC
Live coverage:
13:00-16:30 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
16:30-17:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
19:00-22:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Final
Sunday 18 January
Best of 19 frames
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
19:00-22:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks