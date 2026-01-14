Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Masters schedule, TV channels and how to watch the snooker online

Everything you need to know about how to watch the tournament at Alexandra Palace

Shaun Murphy is the reigning champion but crashed out in the first round
Shaun Murphy is the reigning champion but crashed out in the first round (PA)

The Masters is underway as the best 16 players in the world battle for one of snooker’s most prestigious prizes.

Shaun Murphy triumphed last year but his return to Alexandra Palace in north London to defend his crown lasted just one match as young Chinese talent Wu Yize thrashed him 6-2 in the first round to kick off the 2026 tournament, while UK Championship winner Mark Selby also suffered an opening-day shock as Xiao Guodong also beat him by a 6-2 scoreline.

Judd Trump arrives as the world No 1 and favourite to win the crown, and he takes on Ding Junhui in the first round. World champion Zhao Xintong began by beating Gary Wilson on Monday.

But there will be no Ronnie O’Sullivan at this year’s Masters after the eight-time champion withdrew at the 11th hour citing medical reasons. O’Sullivan has been replaced by Chris Wakelin, who will start his campaign on Wednesday evening against Neil Robertson.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Masters on TV, with match schedule and channel information below:

First round

Best of 11 frames

Wednesday 14 January

13:00 – Judd Trump (3) v Ding Junhui (12)

19:00 – Neil Robertson (5) v Chris Wakelin (17)

Live coverage:

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-21:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

21:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Results

Shaun Murphy (1) 2-6 Wu Yize (13)

Mark Selby (8) 2-6 Xiao Guodong (11)

Mark Williams (6) 2-6 Mark Allen (10)

Zhao Xintong (2) 6-2 Gary Wilson (16)

Kyren Wilson (4) 6-2 Si Jiahui (15)

John Higgins (7) 6-2 Barry Hawkins (14)

Quarter-finals

Wu Yize (13) v Xiao Guodong (11)

Neil Robertson (5)/Chris Wakelin (17) v Kyren Wilson (4)

Judd Trump (3)/Ding Junhui (12) v Mark Allen (10)

John Higgins (7) v Zhao Xintong (2)

Thursday 15 January

Best of 11 frames

Match schedule TBC

Live coverage:

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-21:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

21:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Friday 16 January

Match schedule TBC

Live coverage:

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-21:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

21:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Semi-finals

Saturday 17 January

Best of 11 frames

Match schedule TBC

Live coverage:

13:00-16:30 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

16:30-17:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-22:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Final

Sunday 18 January

Best of 19 frames

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-22:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

