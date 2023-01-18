Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ten Chinese snooker players have been charged with match-fixing in a major corruption scandal.

The 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao, UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong and finalist Liang Wenbo are among those suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) pending the outcome of the case.

Allegations include fixing matches, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and seeking to obstruct the investigation. An independent hearing will consider the evidence.

Zhao Xintong, who beat Luca Brecel to win the 2021 UK Championship title, was suspended in January along with Zhang Jiankang.

All 10 players are currently suspended from attending and competing on the World Snooker Tour and in other WPBSA-governed events.

An independent disciplinary tribunal will now be convened to consider the evidence.

Wenbo was the first player to be suspended as part of the investigation in October, with Bingtao, Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, Chang Bingyu and Chen Zifan suspended in December.

