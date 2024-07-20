Jump to content

‘An animal and a gentleman’: Tributes pour in for Ray Reardon after snooker legend’s death at 91

Reardon won six world titles and played a major role in snooker’s boom during the seventies and eighties

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 20 July 2024 13:19
Comments
Ray Reardon, left, with Alex Higgins before the 1982 World Championship final
Ray Reardon, left, with Alex Higgins before the 1982 World Championship final (PA Wire)

Tributes have been paid across the snooker world and beyond to six-time world champion Ray Reardon after the Welsh great died aged 91.

Reardon, who had been diagnosed with cancer, won his world titles during a spell of dominance during the 1970s and was a major part of the game’s boom.

Nicknamed “Dracula” for his distinctive hair line, Reardon was a hugely popular figure with fans and rivals alike, and later coached some modern stars including Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Fellow Welsh world champion Mark Williams led tributes, saying: “Ray is one of the best sports people ever from Wales and the best snooker player.

“He’s one of the reasons why a lot of us started playing. He put snooker on the map, alongside Alex Higgins, Jimmy White and Steve Davis. Anyone playing now owes them a lot because they brought popularity to the game. He is a real inspiration.”

The 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy was one of those players inspired by Reardon when, aged 15, his father gave him one of Reardon’s old cues.

“What a man you were Ray,” Murphy tweeted. “An absolute animal on the table, and a total gentleman off it. It was an honour to spend time with you whether we played Snooker or Golf – I’ll treasure every minute. Rest in peace.”

Dennis Taylor, the 1985 world champion, tweeted: “So sad to hear of the passing of the great Ray Reardon. Would always be in my top 8 of all time. Had the pleasure of traveling around the world with a true gentleman. Condolences to all his family. RIP Ray.”

Jimmy White described Reardon as a “giant of the game”, posting: “Gutted to hear my very good friend Ray Reardon has passed away. A total class act and very kind to me when I was making my way in the game. A giant of the game. Rest in Peace mate.”

