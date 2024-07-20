Support truly

Tributes have been paid across the snooker world and beyond to six-time world champion Ray Reardon after the Welsh great died aged 91.

Reardon, who had been diagnosed with cancer, won his world titles during a spell of dominance during the 1970s and was a major part of the game’s boom.

Nicknamed “Dracula” for his distinctive hair line, Reardon was a hugely popular figure with fans and rivals alike, and later coached some modern stars including Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Fellow Welsh world champion Mark Williams led tributes, saying: “Ray is one of the best sports people ever from Wales and the best snooker player.

“He’s one of the reasons why a lot of us started playing. He put snooker on the map, alongside Alex Higgins, Jimmy White and Steve Davis. Anyone playing now owes them a lot because they brought popularity to the game. He is a real inspiration.”

The 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy was one of those players inspired by Reardon when, aged 15, his father gave him one of Reardon’s old cues.

“What a man you were Ray,” Murphy tweeted. “An absolute animal on the table, and a total gentleman off it. It was an honour to spend time with you whether we played Snooker or Golf – I’ll treasure every minute. Rest in peace.”

Terribly sad news to hear the passing of Ray Reardon. Did not manage to be in his presence much, but what a legend of our sport. RIP Ray 🙏🏻 — Mark Selby MBE (@markjesterselby) July 20, 2024

Sad news. Brilliant player, and such a classy gentleman. RIP. https://t.co/3tizuNx5iL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 20, 2024

Dennis Taylor, the 1985 world champion, tweeted: “So sad to hear of the passing of the great Ray Reardon. Would always be in my top 8 of all time. Had the pleasure of traveling around the world with a true gentleman. Condolences to all his family. RIP Ray.”

Jimmy White described Reardon as a “giant of the game”, posting: “Gutted to hear my very good friend Ray Reardon has passed away. A total class act and very kind to me when I was making my way in the game. A giant of the game. Rest in Peace mate.”