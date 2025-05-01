Ronnie O’Sullivan makes honest admission after ‘lucky’ run to World Championship semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronnie O’Sullivan said he “got lucky again” in his first competition since January as he secured a berth in the last four at the World Snooker Championship.

The veteran remains on course for a record eighth title at the Crucible, having dispatched Ali Carter and Pang Junxu with ease before winning a tighter encounter with former semi-finalist S Jiahui in the quarter-finals.

The 49-year-old won 13-9, having led 10-6 after Wednesday’s morning session.

He conceded three of the first four frames during the evening session but regrouped to book a semi-final against Zhao Xintong, who is competing as an amateur on his return from a match-fixing ban.

Despite the run of wins O’Sullivan was characteristically downcast afterwards as he analysed his performance, telling BBC Sport: “I'm playing awful and the cue feels awful so it is the worst situation to be in as a snooker player. I don't think I can get any worse.”

“He played poor and let me off the hook. I got lucky again. I have tried to give it my best and I am just hanging in there.”

Si had opportunities to pressure O’Sullivan, like his previous opponents, but failed to exploit his errors and it was the Englishman who moved into the ascendancy in the key moments.

The World Championship is the seven-time winner’s first event since he walked out of the Championship League in January, after which he took a three-month break to protect his mental health.

“I have relied on [errors from] other people to win and that doesn't feel good for me,” he continued after beating Si. “I always feel better when I force the opening and put the pressure on my opponents.

“You feel a lot better when you've won the match rather than they've lost it.”

In the other side of the draw, world No. 1 Judd Trump swept aside 2023 world champion Luca Brecel 13-8, setting a new century record in a season of 104 in the process.

He will play Mark Williams in their semi-final after the three-time champion won a 13-12 thriller against fellow ‘Class of ‘92’ veteran John Higgins.

“Look at Judd and Mark and Zhao,” O’Sullivan added in his post-match interview. “I won't be able to get away with the standard I have played the last three matches at [against them].”