World Snooker Championship 2025: Results, draw and semi-final schedule in full

Ronnie O’Sullivan is hunting an eighth title at the Crucible

Luke Baker
Thursday 01 May 2025 07:02 BST
The World Snooker Championship rolls on with the action at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield heating up as the tournament reaches the semi-final stage.

A number of top contenders have already fallen, including defending champion Kyren Wilson - pipped by Lei Peifan in the first round - and four-time winner Mark Selby, who was knocked out by training partner Ben Woollaston.

There have been no such problems so far, though, for a returning Ronnie O’Sullivan. The seven-time champion made a mockery of his recent period of inactivity by reeling off three centuries in five frames as he completed a 10-4 win over Ali Carter to reach the second round, and another appearance in the last four is also secure after victory over Si Jiahui.

Ronnie O’Sullivan got his campaign off to a great start against Ali Carter
Ronnie O’Sullivan got his campaign off to a great start against Ali Carter (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

The 49-year-old O’Sullivan decided to play at the Crucible despite admitting he was “scared to go near a snooker table” during his break from the game and feared he had lost his bottle.

The World Snooker Championship got underway on Saturday 19 April with the final played over two days starting on Sunday 4 May.

Results so far

Quarter-finals

John Higgins 12-13 Mark Williams

Zhao Xintong 13-5 Chris Wakelin

Judd Trump 13-8 Luca Brecel

Ronnie O’Sullivan 13-9 Si Jiahui

Second round

Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-4 Pang Junxu

Luca Brecel 13-4 Ding Junhui

Si Jiahui 13-10 Ben Woollaston

Shaun Murphy 10-13 Judd Trump

Chris Wakelin 13-6 Mark Allen

Hossein Vafaei 10-13 Mark Williams

John Higgins 13-12 Xiao Guodong

Lei Peifan 10-13 Zhao Xintong

First round

Kyren Wilson (1) 9-10 Lei Peifan

Xiao Guodong (14) 10-4 Matthew Selt

Mark Williams (6) 10-8 Wu Yize

Neil Robertson (9) 8-10 Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (11) 9-10 Hossein Vafaei

Jak Jones (16) 4-10 Zhao Xintong

Mark Allen (8) 10-6 Fan Zhengyi

John Higgins (3) 10-7 Joe O'Connor

Ding Junhui (10) 10-7 Zak Surety

Shaun Murphy (15) 10-4 Daniel Wells

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 10-4 Ali Carter

Judd Trump (2) 10-4 Zhou Yuelong

Luca Brecel (7) 10-7 Ryan Day

Mark Selby (4) 8-10 Ben Woollaston

World Snooker Championship draw and schedule in full

(All times BST)

Thursday 1 May

Semi-finals

13:00

Zhao Xintong v Ronnie O'Sullivan

19:00

Mark Williams v Judd Trump

Friday 2 May

Semi-finals

10:00

Zhao Xintong v Ronnie O'Sullivan

14:30

Mark Williams v Judd Trump

19:00

Zhao Xintong v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Saturday 3 May

Semi-finals

Sunday 4 May

Final

Monday 5 May

Final

