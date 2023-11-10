Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘My cue is like a wand, I can produce magic with it’
The seven-time world champion, the subject of a new feature-length documentary, is in fine form while playing at the International Championship in China
Ronnie O’Sullivan has proclaimed his cue is like a wand that enables him to produce “magic” on the snooker table.
‘The Rocket’, one of the sport’s most decorated players, is set to tell his story in a feature-length documentary.
“This cue is like my wand, I can produce magic with it,” O’Sullivan remarked in ‘The Edge of Everything’.
The documentary is set to cover the “highs and lows” of O’Sullivan’s career as the 47-year-old nears retirement, with his seventh world title in 2022, after an 18-13 victory over Judd Trump, the highlight.
“I felt like now was the right time to do something more definitive - something that I can look back and reflect on as I contemplate retirement," O'Sullivan explained.
"Going into my seventh world championship, I wasn't sure I had it in me, but allowing the cameras in ended up driving me on in many ways and gave me a different perspective."
O’Sullivan is currently playing in the International Championship in Tianjin, China, having beaten Ali Carter 6-4 in the quarter-finals.
The seven-time world champion will now face China’s Zhang Anda in the semi-finals, with the winner playing Tom Ford in the final after his victory over Jordan Brown.
The 47-year-old is shaping into form ahead of the UK Championships, which starts on 25 November at the York Barbican, having lost in the quarter-finals to Ding Junhui last year.
Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything is available exclusively in cinemas across UK & Ireland on November 21 and launches on Prime Video on November 23. Theatrical release includes LIVE Q&A featuring Ronnie and very special guests.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies