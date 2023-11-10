Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘My cue is like a wand, I can produce magic with it’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Ronnie O’Sullivan has proclaimed his cue is like a wand that enables him to produce “magic” on the snooker table.

‘The Rocket’, one of the sport’s most decorated players, is set to tell his story in a feature-length documentary.

“This cue is like my wand, I can produce magic with it,” O’Sullivan remarked in ‘The Edge of Everything’.

The documentary is set to cover the “highs and lows” of O’Sullivan’s career as the 47-year-old nears retirement, with his seventh world title in 2022, after an 18-13 victory over Judd Trump, the highlight.

“I felt like now was the right time to do something more definitive - something that I can look back and reflect on as I contemplate retirement," O'Sullivan explained.

"Going into my seventh world championship, I wasn't sure I had it in me, but allowing the cameras in ended up driving me on in many ways and gave me a different perspective."

O’Sullivan is currently playing in the International Championship in Tianjin, China, having beaten Ali Carter 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

The seven-time world champion will now face China’s Zhang Anda in the semi-finals, with the winner playing Tom Ford in the final after his victory over Jordan Brown.

The 47-year-old is shaping into form ahead of the UK Championships, which starts on 25 November at the York Barbican, having lost in the quarter-finals to Ding Junhui last year.

Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything is available exclusively in cinemas across UK & Ireland on November 21 and launches on Prime Video on November 23. Theatrical release includes LIVE Q&A featuring Ronnie and very special guests.