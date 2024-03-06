Ronnie O’Sullivan v Judd Trump LIVE: Snooker updates as stars clash in Saudi semi-final
The two sporting icons square off in the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker, with a place in tonight’s final up for grabs
Ronnie O’Sullivan will look to keep his impressive start to the year going when he takes on Judd Trump in the semi-final of the World Masters of Snooker in Riyadh this afternoon.
The 12-man event is the inaugural tournament to be held in Saudi Arabia, featuring a prize pot of £788,000 and a controversial new Golden Ball worth an additional 20 points, extending the maximum possible break to 167.
O’Sullivan who has already won The Masters and the UK Championship among other events this year, breezed past John Higgins 4-0 in his quarter-final match to reach the final four.
Trump, meanwhile, who lost to O’Sullivan in the World Grand Prix final, will hope to enact revenge having won 4-3 in a tight encounter against Shaun Murphy in his quarter-final match.
Luca Brecel vs Mark Allen
Brecel is closing in on victory! Fresh off the back of Mark Allen’s century break the Belgian scores one of his own by notching up a 125 to move within one frame of victory in this semi-final.
Lots of work for Allen to do now. He’ll need to win three in a row to claim a spot in the final.
Golden ball explained
For those of us not up to date with the latest gimmick of this tournament in Saudi Arabia, here’s a brief explainer of the golden ball and how it features into a possible 167 break:
What is the golden ball?
A golden ball has been introduced in for the event in Saudi Arabia. If a player completes a 147, they have the chance to make a record 167 break.
The golden ball is worth 20 points and sits on the top cushion throughout the frame for as long as a player can still complete the maximum break.
It is removed when the opportunity for a maximum break is over.
Luca Brecel vs Mark Allen
Mark Allen is on the board after taking the third frame in his semi-final against Luca Brecel. The Belgian leads 2-1 but Allen’s response was brilliant.
A century break of 121, his first of the tournament, has brought him right back into the contest.
Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Judd Trump
Ronnie O’Sullivan thrashed John Higgins to reach the semi-finals of the inaugural Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker.
The Rocket made three century breaks in the opening three frames before a break of 82 handed him a 4-0 victory against the Scot. Higgins failed to pot a red in the game - his only four points coming from a foul.
O’Sullivan now meets Judd Trump in the semi-finals. Trump rallied from 2-0 down to beat Shaun Murphy 4-3 and reach the last four.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match and the entire World Masters event on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Judd Trump?
Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Judd Trump is the second semi-final scheduled to take place second on Wednesday 6 March in Riyadh. The match will take place following the conclusion of Luca Brecel vs Mark Allen and is expected to get underway at around 4pm GMT.
The winners of both semi-finals will meet in the final on the same night which is scheduled to take place at 7pm GMT.
Luca Brecel vs Mark Allen
In the other semi-final of the day, Luca Brecel has just clinched a lenghty frame to take a 2-0 lead over Mark Allen. The Belgian is halfway to a spot in the final needing to win two more frames to win the match.
Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Judd Trump following the conclusion of this one.
Luca Brecel in action before Ronnie O’Sullivan v Judd Trump
Ahead of Ronnie O'Sullivan v Judd Trump later on, we have Luca Brecel taking on Mark Allen.
And the Belgian Bullet leads early on in the best-of-seven frames match.
The 2023 world champion has credited a weight loss for his return to form, stating: “I just needed to work a bit on my fitness and stuff like that. I lost a bit of weight and feel much better.
“I think that was the kind of change I needed to play well again. I feel like now, the sky is the limit.”
