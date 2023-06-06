Chinese snooker star Liang Wenbo banned for life for fixing matches and covering up trail
Two Chinese snooker players have been banned for life and eight others have received lengthy suspensions for their part in a match-fixing scandal.
Liang Wenbo, the former world No 11, was identified as “particularly disgraceful” by the WPBSA Disciplinary Commission, the governing body for snooker and billiards which carried out the hearing. Liang handed a lifetime ban along with Li Hang, and both players were ordered to pay £43,000 costs.
The 36-year-old Liang was found to have put “pressure” on a number of “young and impressionable” players, showed “threatening behaviour” towards them in order to cover up the scam, and failed to cooperate with the investigation.
The most high-profile players involved in the scandal were the 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao, who has been banned for seven years and six months, and the 2021 UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong, handed a ban of two years and six months.
The investigation was primarily related to matches played in the British Open, Welsh Open, Scottish Open, Northern Ireland Open and Turkish Open in 2022.
Jason Ferguson, the WPBSA Chairman, said: “This has been a very complex case. It has been heart-breaking to see some young talented players fall foul of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations through pressure exerted by two senior players. This behaviour has been recognised as wholly unacceptable by the imposition of two lifetime bans from participating in recognised snooker in any way.
“Those who try to corrupt sport are constantly trying to find new ways to avoid our monitoring processes and this outcome must be taken as a lesson to those who think they can avoid detection. If any player is involved in fixing a snooker match, they will be caught and will face severe penalties.
“I am pleased that the Commission found that they did not see from the present case ‘any evidence of a wider culture of wrongdoing in snooker’. The WPBSA will continue its strong stance against those who try to manipulate sport and today’s outcome sends out a clear message that match fixing will not be tolerated in snooker.”
more to follow...
