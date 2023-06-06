Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two Chinese snooker players have been banned for life and eight others have received lengthy suspensions for their part in a match-fixing scandal.

Liang Wenbo, the former world No 11, was identified as “particularly disgraceful” by the WPBSA Disciplinary Commission, the governing body for snooker and billiards which carried out the hearing. Liang handed a lifetime ban along with Li Hang, and both players were ordered to pay £43,000 costs.

The 36-year-old Liang was found to have put “pressure” on a number of “young and impressionable” players, showed “threatening behaviour” towards them in order to cover up the scam, and failed to cooperate with the investigation.

The most high-profile players involved in the scandal were the 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao, who has been banned for seven years and six months, and the 2021 UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong, handed a ban of two years and six months.

The investigation was primarily related to matches played in the British Open, Welsh Open, Scottish Open, Northern Ireland Open and Turkish Open in 2022.

Snooker match-fixing scandal Liang Wenbo has been given a lifetime from snooker and is to pay £43,000 in costs. Li Hang has been given a lifetime from snooker and is to pay £43,000 in costs. Lu Ning has been given an 8 year suspension, reduced following early admissions and his plea of guilty, to 5 years and 4 months until 6 April 2028. He is to pay £7,500 in costs. Yan Bingtao has been given a 7 year and 6 months suspension, reduced following early admissions and plea of guilty, to 5 years until 11 December 2027. He is to pay £7,500 in costs. Zhao Xintong has been given a 2 year and 6 months suspension, reduced following early admissions and his plea of guilty, to 1 year and 8 months until 1 September 2024. He is to pay £7,500 in costs. Zhao Jianbo has been given a 3 year and 6 months suspension, reduced following early admissions and his plea of guilty, to 2 years and 4 months until 7 April 2025. He is to pay £7,500 in costs. Chang Bingyu has been given a 3 year suspension, reduced following early admissions and his plea of guilty, to 2 years until 7 December 2024. He is to pay £7,500 in costs. Bai Langning has been given a 4 year suspension, reduced following early admissions and his plea of guilty, to 2 years and 8 months until 6 August 2025. He is to pay £7,500 in costs. Chen Zifan has been given a 7 year and 6 months suspension, reduced following early admissions and his plea of guilty, to 5 years until 20 December 2027. He is to pay £7,500 in costs. Zhang Jiankang has been given a 4 year and 5 months suspension, reduced following early admissions and his plea of guilty, to 2 years and 11 months until 1 December 2025. He is to pay £7,500 in costs.

Jason Ferguson, the WPBSA Chairman, said: “This has been a very complex case. It has been heart-breaking to see some young talented players fall foul of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations through pressure exerted by two senior players. This behaviour has been recognised as wholly unacceptable by the imposition of two lifetime bans from participating in recognised snooker in any way.

“Those who try to corrupt sport are constantly trying to find new ways to avoid our monitoring processes and this outcome must be taken as a lesson to those who think they can avoid detection. If any player is involved in fixing a snooker match, they will be caught and will face severe penalties.

“I am pleased that the Commission found that they did not see from the present case ‘any evidence of a wider culture of wrongdoing in snooker’. The WPBSA will continue its strong stance against those who try to manipulate sport and today’s outcome sends out a clear message that match fixing will not be tolerated in snooker.”

more to follow...