UK Snooker Championship schedule today
Some of the sport’s best players are in action on Monday in York
The UK Snooker Championship continues with another intriguing day of action in store at the Barbican in York.
World champion Luca Brecel progressed with a hard-fought win over Yuan Sijun on Sunday, while Hossein Vafaei caused a minor shock by felling Shaun Murphy.
The first Triple Crown event of the 2023/24 season runs until 3 December in Yorkshire.
First-round matches, and indeed every round until the final, are 11-frame contests, while the trophy will be decided over the best-of-19 frames.
Mark Allen is the defending champion, although he crashed out on the opening afternoon of action this year in a rematch of last year’s final – going down 6-5 to Ding Junhui.
UK Snooker Championship - Monday 27 November schedule
From 1pm
Judd Trump v Pang Junxu
Barry Hawkins v Ben Woollaston
From 7pm
Mark Selby v Mark Joyce
Jack Lisowski v Jamie Jones
When is the UK Chammpionship?
The UK Championship began on Saturday 25 November and will conclude with the final on Sunday 3 December at the Barbican in York. 32 players compete in the main draw.
How much is the prize fund?
Competing players share total prize money of £1,205,000, with the winner in line to receive £250,000. An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break, while two maximums made across any of the three Triple Crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus.
