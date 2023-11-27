UK Snooker Championship schedule today

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK Snooker Championship continues with another intriguing day of action in store at the Barbican in York.

World champion Luca Brecel progressed with a hard-fought win over Yuan Sijun on Sunday, while Hossein Vafaei caused a minor shock by felling Shaun Murphy.

The first Triple Crown event of the 2023/24 season runs until 3 December in Yorkshire.

First-round matches, and indeed every round until the final, are 11-frame contests, while the trophy will be decided over the best-of-19 frames.

Mark Allen is the defending champion, although he crashed out on the opening afternoon of action this year in a rematch of last year’s final – going down 6-5 to Ding Junhui.

UK Snooker Championship - Monday 27 November schedule

From 1pm

Judd Trump v Pang Junxu

Barry Hawkins v Ben Woollaston

From 7pm

Mark Selby v Mark Joyce

Jack Lisowski v Jamie Jones

When is the UK Chammpionship?

The UK Championship began on Saturday 25 November and will conclude with the final on Sunday 3 December at the Barbican in York. 32 players compete in the main draw.

How much is the prize fund?

Competing players share total prize money of £1,205,000, with the winner in line to receive £250,000. An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break, while two maximums made across any of the three Triple Crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus.