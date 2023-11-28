Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK Snooker Championship continues with another intriguing day of action in store at the Barbican in York.

Judd Trump reached the second round with a convincing 6-1 win over Pang Junxu, despite suffering the apparent effects of flu and entering the tournament as the fifth player in history to win three back-to-back ranking tournaments last month.

Trump is aiming to win the one title that has eluded him since a solitary success in 2011. "I didn't feel great, but I'm always going to turn up and give it my best," said Trump, who fears he caught the bug after attending rival Ronnie O'Sullivan's documentary premiere in London last week. It's a big tournament and you obviously want to do well in it. Maybe I had slightly lower expectations, and maybe that helped a bit. It was a decent first-round performance and hopefully I can go away and get a bit better."

Elsewhere, Mark Selby wasted no time joining Trump in the last 16 as he produced four half-centuries in a thoroughly one-sided 6-0 whitewash of qualifier Mark Joyce.

‘The Rocket’ begins his campaign today after a week of promoting his new documentary ‘The Edge of Everything’, and the seven-time world champion battles Anthony McGill, while another legendary player, John Higgins, is also in action early against John O’Connor - here is the schedule on day four of the championship:

UK Snooker Championship - Monday 27 November schedule

From 1pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Anthony McGill

John Higgins v Joe O’Connor

From 7pm

Robert Milkins v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Neil Robertson v Zhou Yuelong

When is the UK Chammpionship?

The UK Championship began on Saturday 25 November and will conclude with the final on Sunday 3 December at the Barbican in York. 32 players compete in the main draw.

How much is the prize fund?

Competing players share total prize money of £1,205,000, with the winner in line to receive £250,000. An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break, while two maximums made across any of the three Triple Crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus.