The UK Snooker Championship continues with another intriguing day of action in store at the Barbican in York, including Judd Trump and Mark Selby’s second-round clashes.
Trump reached the second round on Monday with a convincing 6-1 win over Pang Junxu, despite suffering the apparent effects of flu and entering the tournament as the fifth player in history to win three back-to-back ranking tournaments last month.
Trump is aiming to win the one title that has eluded him since a solitary success in 2011. "I didn't feel great, but I'm always going to turn up and give it my best," said Trump, who fears he caught the bug after attending rival O'Sullivan's documentary premiere in London last week. “It's a big tournament and you obviously want to do well in it. Maybe I had slightly lower expectations, and maybe that helped a bit. It was a decent first-round performance and hopefully I can go away and get a bit better."
O’Sullivan began his campaign with a 6-2 win over Anthony McGill after a week of promoting his new documentary ‘The Edge of Everything’. But today another player, Selby is also in action against Barry Hawkins.
From 1pm
Ding Junhui v Tom Ford
Jamie Jones v Judd Trump
From 7pm
Mark J Williams v Jamie Clarke
Mark Selby v Barry Hawkins
When is the UK Championship?
The UK Championship began on Saturday 25 November and will conclude with the final on Sunday 3 December at the Barbican in York. 32 players compete in the main draw.
How much is the prize fund?
Competing players share total prize money of £1,205,000, with the winner in line to receive £250,000. An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break, while two maximums made across any of the three Triple Crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus.
