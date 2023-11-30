Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK Snooker Championship continues with another intriguing day of action in store at the Barbican in York, including Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and world champion Luca Brecel’s second-round clashes.

Judd Trump stormed into the quarter-finals of the UK Championship with a 6-0 win over Jamie Jones. The 34-year-old had been suffering the apparent effects of flu as he arrived at the tournament, but followed up his opening 6-1 victory win over Pang Junxu with another convincing display, including a break of 100 to start the match, for a 950th career century.

On the other table during Wednesday's afternoon session at the Barbican, Ding Junhui saw off Tom Ford 6-3 to reach the last eight thanks to breaks of 126 and 110, although Ford did hit back with runs of 118 and 98 to level the match. But Ding took the eighth frame and then closed out victory with a break of 106, which should secure his place in next year's Masters.

Here is today’s schedule in York:

UK Snooker Championship - Tuesday 30 November schedule

From 1pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Robert Milkins

John Higgins v Zhou Yuelong

From 7pm

Hossein Vafaei v Matthew Selt

Zhang Anda v Luca Brecel

When is the UK Championship?

The UK Championship began on Saturday 25 November and will conclude with the final on Sunday 3 December at the Barbican in York. 32 players compete in the main draw.

How much is the prize fund?

Competing players share total prize money of £1,205,000, with the winner in line to receive £250,000. An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break, while two maximums made across any of the three Triple Crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus.

How to watch UK Championship

The BBC will provide coverage of the tournament, with Thursday’s matches starting from 13:00-17:15 on BBC Two and then the evening session starting at 19:00-20:00, BBC Two. Highlights begin at 23:15-00:05 on BBC Two.