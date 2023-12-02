Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK Snooker Championship continues with the start of the semi-finals due to take place at the Barbican in York.

Ronnie O’Sullivan will be in action against Hossein Vafaei, although the latter vowed there would be no repeat of his kamikaze Crucible break-off from last April’s World Championship.

On that occasion Vafaei had a wild start, smashing the balls from his first break-off, in response to O’Sullivan, who did the same thing 18 months previously.

In the quarter-finals of this competition however, O’Sullivan hit a break of 122 to sink qualifier Zhou Yuelong in a final-frame decider that briefly threatened to knock the seven-time world champion out of the competition.

Judd Trump will also be in action in the evening session, taking on Ding Junhui.

The first Triple Crown event of the 2023/24 season runs until 3 December in Yorkshire.

Every round until the final are 11-frame contests, while the trophy will be decided over the best-of-19 frames.

Mark Allen is the defending champion, although he crashed out on the opening afternoon of action this year in a rematch of last year’s final – going down 6-5 to Ding Junhui.

UK Snooker Championship - Saturday 2nd December schedule - semi-finals

From 1pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Hossein Vafaei

From 7pm

Ding Junhui v Judd Trump

When is the UK Chammpionship?

The UK Championship began on Saturday 25 November and will conclude with the final on Sunday 3 December at the Barbican in York. 32 players compete in the main draw.

How much is the prize fund?

Competing players share total prize money of £1,205,000, with the winner in line to receive £250,000. An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break, while two maximums made across any of the three Triple Crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus.