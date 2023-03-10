Jump to content

Snow causes havoc, Rashford’s joy and Fury’s deal – Friday’s sporting social

England and Manchester United forward Nikita Parris was celebrating her 29th birthday.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 10 March 2023 18:45
Marcus Rashford (Tim Goode/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 10.

Football

Marcus Rashford had more cause to celebrate this season.

The snowfall overnight was causing plenty of problems for EFL clubs.

Paul Pogba wiped the slate clean.

Boxing

Tyson Fury laid down the law to Oleksandr Usyk.

Cricket

The cricketing world paid its respects after the death of Australia captain Pat Cummins’ mother.

The domestic season is almost here…

Motor Racing

Williams turned the clock back.

Jenson Button signed a three-race NASCAR Cup deal.

